Only One Of Iraq's Chinese CH-4B Drones Is Mission Capable As Other Buyers Give Up On Them

Algeria reportedly decided against buying CH-4s of some type after losing two of them to accidents in testing between 2013 and 2014. Still, China has notable export success with this type, among other drones , with known sales to Egypt , Nigeria , Saudi Arabia , and the United Arab Emirates .

Reports surfaced in November 2018 that the Royal Jordanian Air Force had found its CH-4Bs lacking and was looking to retire them. In June 2019, they went up for sale . It is unclear when Jordan bought these, but satellite first showed one of them at a base near the country's border with Syria in October 2016.

The Lead Inspector General Report does not describe the exact maintenance issues that are now apparently plaguing Iraq's CH-4B fleet. However, Iraq isn't the only country to reportedly experience issues with the performance and overall quality of these drones.

A CH-4B on display at the biennial Zhuhai Airshow in China in 2018. This particular example has a sensor turret and what appears to be a radar pod under the fuselage. The missiles under the wing are an AR-1, on the outboard pylon, and a newer AR-2, on the inboard pylon.

At the same time, a not insignificant reason for this success was that U.S. export rules made it difficult, if not impossible, for many American partners to purchase highly capable U.S.-made drones, such as the Predator. The Trump Administration has since relaxed those restrictions significantly as part of a broader effort to promote U.S. arms sales abroad.

It is possible that this could spur increasing sales of large, armed drones, such as the MQ-9 Reaper, as time goes on. The rules changes could mean that allies and partners may also be able to buy some of the dozens of now-retired Predators that are in storage at the Bone Yard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

Of course, the Chinese haven't stopped developing new fixed-wing and rotary-wing drones of various shapes and sizes, including new variants of the Reaper-sized Wing Loong series, many of which continue to see success on the export market. China continues to have far few restrictions on the export of weapons and military hardware, in general, than the United States.

It will be interesting to see whether Iraq's particular experiences and troubles with its CH-4Bs have an impact on any drones it might purchase in the future. In the meantime, Iraqi forces will have to find ways to increase the availability of the Chinese unmanned aircraft in order to ensure they can continue providing important ISR and strike capabilities over their country.

