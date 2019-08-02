Delivery Of Newest America Class Amphibious Assault Ship Delayed Over Technical Issues

"We think that’ll come to a resolution around the end of the year, and predicting whether it’s the end of this year or the beginning the next year, we don’t want to put up sort of any extra pressure on that,” Petters continued. “We want to resolve that the right way.”

The Navy made no mention of any possibility of a delay in commissioning when it announced the future Tripoli had finished builders trials on July 19, 2019. "The Navy and industry team did a commendable job this week," Tom Rivers, the Amphibious Warfare Program Manager within the service's Program Executive Office Ships said at the time.

That HII has specifically framed the reason for the delay as "technical design issues," rather than, say, quality control problems, further raises the question about whether these deficiencies might be related to past difficulties with the first-in-class USS America and whether that ship might still suffer from similar problems years after formally entering service. In its review of developments relating to the America class in the 2018 Fiscal Year, the Pentagon's Director of Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) did highlight a number of remaining issues with USS America, which is also known by its hull number LHA 6.