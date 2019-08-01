Your Hunt For Red October Has Ended With This 'Crazy Ivan' T-Shirt!

So, why hunt around until October or even much longer to make the grandest statement of your affection for submarine warfare and Tom Clancy's masterpiece? Dive in now and purchase one of these awesome shirts while you still can. They will only be available through the Sunday, August 4th, 2019 before the opportunity blows its ballast and ceases its patrol.

You can grab a shirt or two for you and your fellow crewmates by clicking over to the Blipshift listing here.

Who knows, once you don this amazingly unique T-shirt you may find yourself longing to live in Montana and marry a round American woman and raise rabbits that she will cook for you. You might even get a pickup truck or possibly even a 'recreational vehicle' and drive from state to state.

It's the American way!

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com