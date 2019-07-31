The Navy's Troubled New Carrier Still Only Has Two Working Weapons Elevators

The service has long blamed the persistent problems with the elevators on finicky software-based control systems, but a separate story from Bloomberg on July 31, 2019, highlighted issues with the AWEs that have emerged as a product of a process known as "concurrency," wherein Newport News Shipbuilding began construction of the ship without having a completely finalized design or fully mature components.

Due to the “concurrent nature of elevator development and construction” the AWEs “have been test beds for discovering developmental issues that have delayed the turnover to the crew," U.S. Navy Captain Danny Hernandez, a service spokesperson, told Bloomberg. As many as 70 elevator doors and 17 elevator hatches do not meet the required specifications because of how the ship's physical structure has otherwise evolved over time.

It remains unclear if the Navy will be able to meet the 2020 deadline for having all of the AWEs certified for regular use, either. In May 2019, the service announced it was building a land-based test facility for the elevators to support continued work on them. This structure won't be operational until some time in 2020. Earlier in July, the service also said it had put together a team of experts to help with finally solving the problems with the elevators.

"The secretary’s promise to the president eight months ago indicates either poor knowledge of the facts or poor judgment. This is the latest example of Navy leaders not being straightforward when it comes to their programs," Inhofe told Gilday during the hearing. "That’s quite a charge, isn’t it?”

Of course, the elevators are just one of a number of issues still plaguing the Ford, including unreliable electrically powered and controlled catapults and arresting gear, which cannot be able to safely launch and recover the Navy's new F-35C Joint Strike Fighters and may not be able to do so until 2027. This is to say nothing of other persistent issues with the ship's radar, propulsion system, and more.