Jetpack Inventor Goes Zipping Between Royal Navy Boats In Open Water Tests

Daedalus can reportedly only carry enough fuel to keep its engines running for around 10 minutes, depending on how fast it is going and how heavy the user and their other equipment is. Flyboard Air can similarly carry a combined weight of approximately 280 pounds for around 12 minutes while flying at a speed of around 80 miles per hour.

It is questionable, at best, whether this would allow ship-to-shore operations in a traditional amphibious assault, especially as amphibious ships find themselves forced to stage further away from the landing area due to ever-improving shore-based defenses. Even in a boarding situation, it could be precarious, especially depending on how long it might take for an operator to find a safe place to land. Daedalus, in its present form, offers no additional protection for the user against incoming fire, either.

Both Daedalus and Flybaoard Air can also reportedly operate at altitudes up to 10,000 feet, but it's unlikely that it either have enough fuel to get to that height from sea level. That being said, this does mean that they would still work at higher altitudes, such as on mountains, where it could be a useful tool for rapidly ascending and descending.

Beyond all this, despite Williamson's assertions, Daedalus, at least in its present configuration, is simply not quiet enough to be discrete and would not be useful for covert insertions or similar operations, according to the Royal Marines' own assessments. “Imagine what we could do with these suits on the battlefield – although Royal Marines pride themselves on being stealthy and one thing the jet pack isn’t is quiet," Royal Marines Captain Oliver Mason said after the demonstration in January 2019.