These Exhilarating F-35 and F-22 Twilight Afterburner Passes Will Start Your Week Off Right
Raptors and Lightnings tore up the skies over Oshkosh as the sun was setting last week resulting in this teeth-rattling video!
The country's biggest aviation bash just wrapped up in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As always, our friends from Airshowstuff.com were there shooting amazing video of the highlights and the evening afterburner passes were a sight to hear, see, and feel based on the video below.
In it, we see the world's most advanced fighters, the F-22 and F-35, wowing the crowd with some very aggressive and fiery pattern work. Flown at the perfect time, their afterburner plumes and shock diamonds glow like giant fiery spikes in the evening twilight. The little display is also a nice depiction of each jets slow speed turning capabilities.
It really is an awesome sight to take in, but I wouldn't want to see the fuel bill!
The show had a lot of military highpoints, and as always, there was some drama with military arrivals. This time around, a C-5M Galaxy's brakes lit on fire after it landed and taxied in.
EAA Airventure in Oshkosh is truly a whole level of air show onto itself and traditionally the Pentagon sends the best flying steeds in its stable, both new and old, to show off to the huge crowd and the aviation community in general. And thanks to Airshowstuff.com, we can get a little taste of it without having to travel to Wisconsin!
Bonus video! The F-22 Raptor demonstration and heritage flight with three P-51 Mustangs... At twilight! The B-1B put on a similarly awesome and even louder display in 2017.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
