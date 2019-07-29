The Army Abruptly Pulls Ship Auction Listings And Halts Plans To Slash Its Naval Fleet

The U.S. Army, at least for the immediate future, has put plans on hold to gut its obscure and underappreciated fleets of amphibious ships, landing craft, tugs, and other maritime assets. The General Services Administration, or GSA, which had previously announced it would be auctioning off dozens of these vessels over the next year and a half, has pulled down all of the existing listings offline. The first to go was for USAV SSGT Robert T. Kuroda, one of the Army's eight General Frank S. Besson class Logistics Support Vessels, or LSVs, which disappeared shortly after The War Zone first reported it was up for sale and highlighted the potential controversy surrounding selling it. On July 25, 2019, gCaptain, citing an anonymous source, was first to report that Acting Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy had ordered an end to the previous plans to divest as many as two of the LSVs, along with 18 LCU-2000, up to 36 LCM-8 landing craft, 20 tugs, and a pair of floating crane barges. The memorandum reportedly also puts a stop to the inactivation of at least nine watercraft units and reassignment of those personnel to other positions with the Army. The LSVs, which you can read about them in more detail in this past profile at The War Zone, are the largest ships the Army has and Kuroda is one of the newset and most capable.

The War Zone had previously reached out to the Army for additional information about the sale of the various vessels, which the service refers to collectively as watercraft systems and that have earned the nickname "the Army's Navy," as well as the inactivations. We followed up again after gCaptain's report last week. At the time of writing, the service had yet to confirm the existence of McCarthy's order or provide responses to our other queries. However, the disappearance of the auction listings for Kuroda and various other Army vessels from the GSA website all but confirms that the divestments and inactivations have come to a halt, at least for the time being. It's not entirely clear why this happened or when the Army reversed course in its decision.

US Army The USAV SSGT Robert T. Kuroda.

What we do know is that The War Zone first reported that the Kuroda, among other Army watercraft systems, was up for auction on the GSA's website on July 11, 2019. By the next day, that particular listing was gone, despite the auction listing having said it would be open for bidding through the end of the month. At that time, GSA said that the Army would have been responsible for delisting the ship and that they did not have any specific information about why the service had done so. Listings for three tugs and a crane barge remained online. The banner advertisement, seen below, remained at the top of the GSA Auctions website.

GSA A screenshot of the banner ad on the GSA Auctions website on July 11, 2019.

As of July 25, 2019, when gCaptain's report emerged, GSA had modified the banner ad to remove any mention of the LSVs. It subsequently disappeared completely, along with the listings for the tugs and the crane barge. This would suggest that the Army only made the decision to halt its watercraft plans entirely on or about July 25, even though the service appeared to have already reversed its decision to get rid of multiple LSVs immediately after The War Zone's report. It remains unclear why exactly the Army decided to change course, but Army leadership is in the midst of its own transition. On July 23, 2019, the Senate confirmed Mark Esper, previously the Secretary of the Army, as Secretary of Defense. On July 25, 2019, Senators also confirmed U.S. Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Stefani Reynolds/Picture-Alliance/DPA/AP Images Mark Esper, now Secretary of Defense, at left, and U.S. Army General Mark Milley, who is set to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, right, during their respective confirmation hearings in July 2019.