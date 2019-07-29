Israel Tests Arrow 3 Interceptor's Long Range Performance In First-Ever Alaskan Launches

"Arrow 3 is too big for the state of Israel," IMDO's Patel told reporters at a gathering after the announcement of the conclusion of the tests. "It is supposed to be good against nuclear threats that are coming from Iran. We have limitations in our arena to conduct flight tests because of safety."

The PSCA and its associated test ranges in the Pacific Ocean are far larger than the spaces Israel has available either over land or in the Meditteranean Sea. Israel has already test earlier Arrow variants on U.S. ranges in the Pacific region for the same general space-related reasons.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Boeing have been developing Arrow 3, the latest member of the Arrow family , together since 2008 with heavy financial and other support from the U.S. government. The main reason why Israel decided to take Arrow 3 to Alaska now was to be able to conduct more representative tests of how the system might respond to threats coming from Iran or other locations at extended ranges.

An Arrow 3 interceptor blasts off from the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska (PSCA) in Kodiak, Alaska during a series of tests in July 2019.

That being said, IMDO has conducted a number of test launches and mock intercepts in and around the country. The most recent of these came in January 2019 when personnel at Palmachim Air Base in Central Israel had shot down another surrogate ballistic missile.

Neither IDMO nor MDA said what type of targets they had used to simulate potential threats during the Arrow 3 tests in Alaska, but MDA's press release did describe the intercepts themselves as "exo-atmospheric." This makes sense given that Arrow 3 is the uppermost tier of Israel's ballistic missile defense shield. Reportedly able to engage any kind of ballistic missile, including high-flying intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) moving at extremely high speeds, the interceptor carries a kinetic kill vehicle outside of the earth's atmosphere to physically hit it target, destroying it in its mid-course flight phase.

Israel has used members of Rafael's family of Sparrow ballistic missile surrogates, not to be confused with the U.S. Sparrow air-to-air and surface-to-air missile, to simulate hostile ballistic missiles during past tests of Arrow variants. The largest of these, the Silver Sparrow, reportedly emulates the Iranian Shahab-3 medium-range ballistic missile.

The United States has also regularly used PSCA to test its own ballistic missile defense systems, including the Terminal High-Altitude Air Defense (THAAD) system. So, it is very possible that the U.S. military might have provided the same types of air-launched ballistic missile surrogates it had used for its own missile defense tests in the past, as well.

The video below shows a U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft releasing an air-launched ballistic missile surrogate over the Pacific Ocean during a ballistic missile defense test in 2015.