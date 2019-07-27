New Black And Red Aggressor Paint Job Slated For Nellis Based F-16 Adversary Jet

The commanding officer of the sprawling 57th Wing that calls Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada home is up to it again. This time around he isn't running a social media contest to select a new aggressor paint scheme for one of the resident 64th Aggressor Squadron's F-16C/D Vipers, he's taking a poll as to what to name a new black and red motif that is already slated to adorn one of the adversary jets.

You can read all about how these paint schemes are picked, why they are needed, how Brigadier General Robert Novotny came up with the idea to engage the Facebook community in regards to picking them, and so much more, in this past interview of ours with the General himself. With the highly anticipated and crowdsourced "ghost" scheme already flying, this new black and red design is definitely worth turning people's attention to. In fact, two years ago, I thought this scheme had already come to be.