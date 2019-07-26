The French Have Plans For A Constellation Of Laser-Armed Miniature Satellites

France is eying a constellation of miniature space-based guardians armed with lasers that could strike at other satellites if the country's orbital assets come under attack, along with increased surveillance capabilities in orbit to spot potential threats. There are many questions about the potential plan that remain unanswered, but that the French are considering it at all highlights growing concerns about potential conflicts in space and the reality that no one necessarily knows what that might actually entail. France's Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly described to reporters on July 25, 2019, the country's new "Mastering Space" plan to boost surveillance capabilities in space to spot potential threats and to develop an active defense posture to respond to any attacks. Parly also announced that the country would expand space-related defense spending by $780 million through 2025, on top of an existing budget of around $4 billion over the next six years. This came just weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the country would create a Space Command within the French Air Force by Sept. 1, 2019. That service will subsequently get renamed the Air and Space Force, as well.

"Today our allies and our military adversaries are militarizing space," Parly said. "We must act. We must be ready." Parly offered limited specifics about how France planned to pursue the surveillance and active defense components of the Mastering Space effort. By far, the biggest reveal was that the French could potentially deploy a constellation of dedicated laser-armed mini-satellites to guard other assets, which the country could begin buying in numbers as early as 2023.

Ministère des Armées French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly speaks to the press about the country's new space policies on July 25, 2019.

"If our satellites are threatened, we intend to blind those of our adversaries," Parly declared said. "We reserve the right and the means to be able to respond: that could imply the use of powerful lasers deployed from our satellites or from patrolling nano-satellites." It's not clear whether these laser attacks would be directed at attacking satellites or simply any other satellites belonging to the hostile party that initiated the skirmish. In addition, Parly only mentions "blinding" satellites, but this would only work against the optics on a target satellite. She also did not say whether such an attack would be aimed a permanently disabling a target's cameras or merely at "dazzling" them temporarily She did say that France was developing high-powered laser directed energy weapons – "an area in which France has fallen behind" – to support this project. This might potentially point to a broader ability to damage or destroy other space-based assets in the future. The U.S. military, almost certainly the main "ally" Parly was referring to as militarizing space, is already pursuing space-based lasers, microwave beams, and particle beams, ostensibly for missile defense, but that could similarly have a role in targeting hostile satellites. Parly's comments also come amid growing concerns about Russia's increasing number of small, very maneuverable "killer satellites" in orbit that might be able to use small manipulator arms to physically attack other objects in space or simply smash into them in order to destroy them. They are also small enough to possibly position themselves close to otherwise satellites and remain undetected until the time comes to strike or hide in fields of otherwise innocuous "space junk" floating in orbit, making them difficult to monitor. It's worth noting that these same tiny satellites might carry electronic intelligence equipment, electronic warfare jammers, or directed energy weapons that might be able to blind optics or otherwise interfere with a satellite's operation, too. Even just having some sort of sprayer to paint over cameras or solar panels could be enough to achieve a mission kill on a particular target.

DIA A diagram from the US Defense Intelligence Agency showing the various means by which one satellite might attack another.