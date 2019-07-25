South Korea Kicks Off Development Of A New Amphibious Ship Designed To Carry F-35Bs

South Korea is in the early stages of developing a new, larger amphibious assault ship that could support short-takeoff and vertical-landing combat aircraft and plan to launch the ship toward the latter end of the next decade. For more than a year, the South Koreans have been considering a purchase of up to 20 F-35B Joint Strike Fighters, which would likely form the core of the air wing onboard this future vessel. South Korea's decision to acquire the ship, presently known only as Landing Platform Helicopter-II, or LPH-II, reportedly came during a meeting that South Korean Army General Park Han Ki, the Chairman of the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff, held on July 12, 2019. LPH-II is a reference to the ship being a successor South Korean Navy's two Dokdo class LPHs.

Kyodo via AP Japan's two Izumo class helicopter destroyers, which each displace around 27,000 tons with a full load.

South Korea's planned LPH-II will still be an amphibious assault ship and will have space for up to 3,000 troops and 20 armored vehicles, according to Defense News. It seems very probable that it will have a well deck for launching amphibious vehicles and landing craft, as is the case with the Dokdos. But it will also feature a significantly larger flight deck compared to the Dokdos and a ski jump to increase the takeoff performance and provide an additional margin of safety for short-takeoff aircraft, such as the F-35B. The LPH-II could be able to carry as many as 16 of those jets in its final configuration.

Crown Copyright A British F-35B takes off from HMS Queen Elizabeth via her ski jump. Queen Elizabeth is a supercarrier that is much larger than South Korea's planned LPH-II.

The emergence of the LPH-II plan is not particularly surprising. Starting in late 2017, there were reports that South Korea was eying a relatively small purchase of F-35Bs, around 20 aircraft in total, with the expectation that these would operate from the Dokdos. However, those ships are relatively small for this role and it wasn't immediately apparent how, or if, they could truly conduct sustained F-35B operations, even with a major refit. As it stands now, the Dokdos are configured to carry a complement of around 10 medium to medium-lift helicopters, such as the South Korean Navy's UH-60P Black Hawks or Westland Lynxes. The first-in-class Dokdo also reportedly has deck space to accommodate one V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor, though South Korea has not agreed to buy these aircraft yet. The second Dokdo class ship, Marado, which is undergoing builders trials now ahead of an expected commissioning date in 2020, has a slightly larger flight deck that can handle two V-22s simultaneously. It is worth noting that Marado also has a new Elbit fixed-panel 3D surveillance radar in place of the rotating Thales SMART 3D radar found on Dokdo.

South Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration The future ROKS Marado.