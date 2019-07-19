Iran Has Followed Through With Its Threat To Capture A British Tanker In The Middle East (Updated)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, says that it has seized the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz . This follows threats to retaliate over U.K. authorities seizure of the Iranian supertanker Grace 1 off the coast of Gibraltar earlier this month. It is also the latest in a string of incidents involving Iran in the region, including the U.S. military downing an Iranian drone in the Strait and the IRGC's admission that it had seized a Panama-flagged tanker on suspicion of fuel smuggling, both of which occurred just yesterday.

Ship spotters using online tracking software first came to suspect Iranian forces had captured Stena Impero after it abruptly changed its course earlier on July 19, 2019, and began sailing toward Iran's Qeshm Island. The tanker's stated destination had been Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia. The IRGC subsequently announced that it had taken control of the ship. Northern Marine Management, a U.K.-based subsidiary of Swedish Company Stena AB, which owns the ship, also confirmed that the Iranians had seized the tanker and its 23 crew members after approaching it with small boats and a helicopter.

The IRGC has said that it detained Stena Impero "for breaching international maritime law" as it transited the Strait of Hormuz, but has not provided any further explanation so far for this justification or evidence of the ship's purportedly illicit behavior. Iran has been threatened to seize a British tanker or otherwise engage in some form of tit-for-tat retaliation against the United Kingdom over the Grace 1, which has been impounded in Gibraltar since July 4, 2019, over sanctions violations.

Iran denies that Grace 1 was heading to Syria as the United Kingdom alleges, which would violate European Union sanctions, but Iranian authorities have not offered any evidence of an alternative destination. On July 19, 2019, British officials had extended the detention of Grace 1 for another 30 days, which drew criticism from Iran, which claimed the decision contravened promises from U.K. Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt to release the tanker. However, Hunt had publicly stated that this would only be possible if Iran could provide verifiable assurances that the ship's final destination was not Syria.

On July 10, 2019, IRGC fast boats had harassed the British-flagged tanker British Heritage in the Strait of Hormuz, but were warned off by the Royal Navy's Type 23 frigate HMS Montrose, which was escorting it at the time. It is unclear whether Stena Impero had an escort at the time of this incident, but this would appear to have not been the case. The Royal Navy had announced recently that it was sending the Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan to the Middle East to take the place of the Montrose in a routine swap-out.

So far, the British Ministry of Defense publicly says that it is seeking more information about the circumstances surrounding the IRGC's detention of Stena Impero. There are unconfirmed reports that the U.K. government has convened a so-called Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms meeting, or COBRA, something that occurs to bring top officials together to discuss responses to major national crises.