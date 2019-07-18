Marine Anti-Drone Buggies On USS Boxer Knocked Down "Threatening" Iranian Drone (Updated)

"The Boxer took defensive action against an Iranian drone, which had closed into a very, very near distance, approximately 1,000 yards, ignoring multiple calls to stand down, and was threatening the safety of the ship and the ship's crew," Trump said. "The drone was immediately destroyed."

The Pentagon's complete statement, from chief spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman, was as follows:

"At approximately 10 a.m. local time, the amphibious ship USS Boxer was in international waters conducting a planned inbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz. A fixed wing unmanned aerial system (UAS) approached boxer and closed within a threatening range. The ship took defensive action against the UAS to ensure the safety of the ship and its crew."

So far, Iran does not appear to have confirmed or denied the incident. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters that he had "no information" to offer.

USMC The LMADIS buggy parked on Boxer's forward flight deck.

LMADIS, which you can read about in more detail in this past widely circulated War Zone piece, consists of a pair of MRZRs, both of which are equipped with the RADA RPS-42 hemispheric air surveillance active electronically-scanned array (AESA) radar system. One them also has a CM202 sensor turret with electro-optical and infrared full-motion video cameras. The CM202 offers an additional means of positively identifying potential threats that the RPS-42s detect. If it becomes clear that the target is hostile, Marines can then use a Modi jammer to disrupt the drone's links to its ground control station, potentially causing it to crash. The Marine's specifically developed LMADIS to respond to the ever-growing threat of small unmanned aircraft. In January 2019, USS Kearsarge, another Wasp class ship, deployed the same system as it passed through the Suez Canal.

USMC An LMADIS buggy during an exercise.