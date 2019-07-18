The First Trailer For Top Gun 2 Has Finally Touched Down
The long-awaited trailer to Top Gun: Maverick touts gobs of nostalgia and some extreme action sequences.
Well, here it is. More than three decades after Top Gun became the most iconic fighter jet movie in history and a cultural phenomenon, we have our first real look at the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.
The trailer has a ton of direct callbacks to the original film. It's all there, talk-downs by superior officers in moody-lit offices, sweaty shirtless dudes, high-energy cockpit and external flying sequences, tons of squadron insignias, plenty of aviator sunglasses, and of course some awesome dramatic shots from onboard the carrier. It also shows Tom Cruise as Maverick at the controls of a U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet, as well as riding his now vintage Kawaski Ninja H2 motorcycle, before teasing scenes involving an F-14 Tomcat – something we've known would be a part of the movie for some time now – at the very end.
What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDPhotos Show F-14 Used In Top Gun 2 Production Snared In Carrier's Crash BarricadeIt appears as if Maverick will be making a crash landing in a Tomcat aboard a carrier in the highly anticipated sequel.READ NOW
- RELATEDIt Finally Happened: Cruise Reunites With An F-14 Tomcat In New Top Gun 2 Set PhotosThe images confirm the return of the mighty Tomcat in the long-awaited sequel to the 1980s cult classic air combat flick.READ NOW
- RELATEDTom Cruise Spotted Riding a Kawasaki Ninja H2 on the Set of Top Gun: MaverickMore than 30 years after the Ninja 900 appeared in the original Top Gun, Kawasaki is returning to the danger zone.READ NOW
- RELATEDPhotos Leak Of What Appears To Be Maverick's Specially Painted Super Hornet For Top Gun 2It looks like Pete Mitchell is getting his very own specially painted baby blue and black F/A-18F.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Top Gun Cast Interview Shot By USS Enterprise Media Staff Is Solid GoldShot during Top Gun's production aboard the ship, this time capsule of a video was the calm before the storm for the cast and the Navy.READ NOW