Ex-Qatari Missile That Italian Police Seized During Raid May Have Come From Spain

Qatar has all but said that the French-made Matra Super 530F air-to-air missile that Italian authorities recently recovered was among those it sold to Spain 25 years ago. Police in Italy seized the missile, which was inside its specially-built container marked as being part of a sale to Qatar, during raids on Monday targeting individuals allegedly tied to far-right extremist groups. On July 16, 2019, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lolwah Alkhater told Al Jazeera that the country's authorities had immediately started their own investigation after the Italians found the missile and had been coordinating with their counterparts in Italy. Officials in Qatar quickly determined that the country had sold the missile decades ago, according to Alkhater. Italian police had conducted a number of raids on July 15, 2019, as part of a broader investigation into Italian neo-fascist groups who had been involved in sending individuals, as well as other aid, to fight against Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine.

"The authorities in Qatar have immediately started an investigation alongside the respective Italian authorities and the authorities of another friendly nation to which the Matra missile was sold 25 years ago," Alkhater told Al Jazeera. "The captured Matra Super 530 missile was sold by Qatar in the year 1994 in a deal that included 40 Matra Super 530 missiles to a friendly nation that wishes not to be named at this point of the investigation." While Alkhater says that this "friendly nation" does not wish to be named, she has all but identified them with the other details she provided. In 1980, Qatar had purchased 14 Mirage F1 fighter jets from France, along with a compliment of Super 530F air-to-air missiles to go with them.

DOD A Qatari Air Force Mirage F1 prepares for a mission during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

In 1994, Qatar sold the remaining 13 jets to Spain as part of a three-way deal that also included France. The Qatari Air Force sold spare parts for the aircraft and the remaining Super 530F missiles to Spain as part of the deal, as well. There were approximately 40 Super 530Fs in the package, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's international arms trade database. In 2013, Spain retired the last of its F1s, many of which had gone through a deep upgrade program starting in 1996 to bring them up to the more modern F1M standard. The ex-Qatari Mirages were not upgraded and had been among the first to leave service years earlier. Private "red air" aggressor provider Draken International has since purchased the remaining F1Ms and you can read more about these aircraft and their future lives in this past War Zone story.

via Wikimedia A Spanish Air Force Mirage F1.