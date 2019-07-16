The U.K.'s Pint-Sized Martlet Missile Will Guard Royal Navy Ships And Much More

A U.K. Royal Navy Type 23 frigate has successfully destroyed a mock fast attack craft with a Martlet missile during a test in the Irish Sea. The ship fired the weapon using a new launcher assembly attached to one of its existing DS30M Mark 2 remotely operated 30mm cannon turrets. This new combination offers an easy way to add another layer of point defense capabilities to the Type 23s, as well as other Royal Navy ships, especially to protect against swarms of small watercraft and explosive-laden suicide boats, a threat that has become particularly pronounced in the Middle East in recent years. But the super-adaptable miniature missiles may also soon find their way onto new platforms, such as drones, and performing new roles, including short-range air defense. In total, HMS Sunderland fired four Martlets, also known as the Thales Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM), during the test, according to an official Royal Navy news item dated July 16, 2019. The story did not say when specifically the event had occurred, but did say that it took place within the Aberporth Range at the southern end of Cardigan Bay off the coast of Wales.

"The current defense against fast inshore attack craft, the 30mm gun, is highly effective for closer range engagements," Royal Navy Lieutenant Commander George Blakeman, the Weapon Engineer Officer aboard Sunderland, said in a statement. "By adding the missile to the gun mount it is anticipated it will extend the reach of the ship’s defensive systems – key to successful defense against fast craft using swarm attack tactics." The testing in Cardigan Bay also involved firing the 30mm gun to successfully demonstrate that there was no notable loss of accuracy from the addition of the missile launcher. The first of the four missile launches was specifically to see if the backblast and shock of firing would damage the cannon, the weapon mount, or the ship, which it did not. The last three launches involved missiles carrying telemetry recording equipment in the place of their warheads to track their flight performance