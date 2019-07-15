The Afghan Air Force Just Can't Quit The Hind Gunship Helicopter

The Afghan Air Force's fleet of four Mi-35 Hind helicopters is grounded and it's not clear when they might fly again. As far as its American advisors are concerned, the service shouldn't even have any of the imposing Russian-made gunships anymore and won't offer any support to get them flying again, but the Afghans continue to resist the push to retire the type for good. The Pentagon included an update on Afghanistan's Hinds in its latest Enhancing Security and Stability in Afghanistan report, which it published in June 2019, but only publicly released on July 12, 2019. This is a semi-annual review of the security situation in that country, as well as support from the NATO-led coalition to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANSDF), which includes both military and national police elements. This latest edition covered the period from Dec. 1, 2018, to May 31, 2019.

"All four [Mi-35] aircraft required their 500-hour inspection and have been grounded until completed," the report noted. "The AAF is trying to source funding to complete repairs." The Hind was an iconic component of the Soviet Union's war in Afghanistan, which lasted from 1979 until 1989. The country's nominally independent Soviet-backed military also received dozens of the heavily armed and armored gunships, which also have the unique ability to carry a small number of armed troops, during the conflict.

AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing An Afghan Air Force Hind in action in 1989.

The helicopters continued to be a feature in the country's civil conflicts in the years that followed the departure of Soviet forces. By the time of the U.S.-led invasion in 2001, though few were still operational. But, as the NATO-led coalition began to rebuild the country's military, the Hinds, along with Russian-made Mi-17 Hip armed transport helicopters, became an important component of the reformed Afghan Air Force. The two helicopters have a certain degree of commonality and are relatively easy to operate and maintain. When it came to Afghanistan, they were also types that many Afghan pilots and ground crews were already familiar with. But the Pentagon's latest Afghanistan review only mentions the gunships in a footnote, because the NATO-led coalition and the U.S. military, which is the biggest contributor to that multi-national force, refuse to help the Afghan Air Force with their operation or maintenance. This has been the case since 2015, when Afghan authorities formally removed the Hinds from the service's official force structure at the urging of their NATO advisors. "The Mi-35s were removed from the authorized fleet in 2015, but the Afghans continue to attempt to sustain them," the Pentagon review added. "DoD [the Department of Defense] has advised them against doing so and to instead focus on the aircraft that DoD is providing as a part of the aviation modernization program." Leading up to 2015, it had appeared that Afghanistan would have no choice but to give up on its Hinds for good. The Czech Republic had supplied five Mi-35s to the growing Afghan Air Force in 2008, but after seven years of combat operations, they had hit the end of their service life. The United States pushed the country to adopt the smaller MD 530F light attack helicopter.

US Army A Czech-supplied Afghan Air Force Hind in 2013.