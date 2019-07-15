Italian Cops Raid Neo-Fascists And Find Air-To-Air Missile That France Had Sold To Qatar

Beyond the missile and the guns, Italian police also put various Nazi paraphernalia on display, including various items that appear to be artifacts from Nazi Germany. Italy's parliament tried to ban fascist symbols, as well as the Roman salute , in 2017, but faced opposition from various political parties , including the populist Five Star Movement (M5S), which is now part of the country's governing coalition.

There could be secondary market beyond foreign governments for the missile, including certain specific components, such as its radar seeker. The weapon does also contain a roughly 70-pound high-explosive warhead.

In May 2019, the LNA shot down one of the GNA's F1s near Tripoli and captured its pilot, who turned out to be a U.S. Air Force veteran. The details about how Jamie Sponaugle, who had been a maintainer during his service, but earned a private pilots license after leaving the Air Force, came to be an apparent mercenary pilot in Libya remain murky. Haftar's forces released him in June 2019 as part of a deal that Saudi Arabia reportedly helped broker.

Far-right neo-fascist political parties in Italy are a small, but still notable force in Italian politics. They have also seen something of a resurgence in recent years, latching onto popular discontent surrounding various issues, particularly immigration and a growing influx of refugees, especially from North Africa and the Middle East.

There have also been concerns about increasing links between Russia and right-wing groups with similar agendas across Europe. Recently, a tape recording emerged of Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini during a visit to Moscow in 2018 discussing ways to secretly funnel Russian oil money into the coffers of his own right-wing Lega Nord party.

For years already, Italian authorities have also been investigating far-right groups for sending individuals to fight alongside Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine, as well as other aid, which was the reason Police were investigating Del Bergiolo, Monti, and Bernardi in the first place. Just on July 3, 2019, Italian authorities jailed three other men after a court in Genoa found them guilty of fighting in Ukraine.

There is no clear indication that these two cases are directly linked to each other. Separate reports suggest this latest series of raids may have stemmed from searches of Forza Nuovo's offices in Turin in June, which led to the arrest of the party's top regional official, Luigi Cortese, on charges of "apologizing for fascism," that is to say publicly lauding the World War II-era regime of Benito Mussolini, which is banned under Italian law. DIGOS raided the homes of other Forza Nuovo members last week.

It's unclear what will happen now to any of the items Italian authorities seized. So far, there are no reports that Qatar has asked for its missile back.

