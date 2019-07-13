Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Cover This Week!
We can talk about advanced F-15 sensor pods, surplus Army ships, geopolitics, AC-130 gunships—you know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowayJuly 13, 2019
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.
The Bunker doors are swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
