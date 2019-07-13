France Launches The First Of Its New Class Of Super Quiet "Barracuda" Attack Submarines

"The construction of the Suffren is a collective success, the result of a strong cooperation with our long-standing partners: the French Navy and the French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA), but also the Atomic Energy and Alternative Energies Commission (CEA), TechnicAtome, and all the manufacturers of the sector," Hervé Guillou, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Naval Group, said in a press release . "Now, we are all focused on finalizing the Suffren tests at the shipyard, with the start-up of the nuclear boiler room in the coming weeks, but also on producing the complete series [class]."

Suffren is years behind schedule, with the original contract with DCNS saying that the boat was supposed have begun sea trials in 2016, with delivery later that year or the year after. But Naval Group agreed to a fixed-price contract, whereby it agrees to shoulder the burden for any cost overruns, which has helped keep the price tag stable. As present, according to the French government , the total budget for the six-submarine program is approximately $10.2 billion, an impressively low figure by modern combat submarine standards .

France's President Emmanuel Macron and the country's top naval officer Admiral Christophe Prazuck, among other dignitaries, attended the launch ceremony at Naval Group's shipyard in Cherbourg on the English Channel on July 12, 2019. What was then known as DCNS first laid down the future Suffren in 2007. The French Navy expects to commission the boat next year.

French shipbuilder Naval Group launched the future first-in-class nuclear-powered attack submarine Suffren earlier today, the first of six submarines the French Navy will eventually receive to replace the existing Rubis class. These new boats , which will be able to fire SCALP land-attack cruise missiles and carry small teams of special operations forces, will be significantly more capable than their predecessors and be able to take on a varied array of missions.

Development of the submarines, also known as the Barracuda class, first began in 1998. The design incorporates a number of features, including the advanced pump-jet propulsor, which leveraged earlier work and lessons learned from the French Navy's Triomphant class nuclear ballistic missile submarines. Those larger subs had begun entering service in the 1990s. The Triomphant class also represented the French Navy's second generation of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. Suffren and her sisters will similarly replace France's first-generation nuclear attack submarines, the Rubis class, which began entering service in the early 1980s. The Rubis class had proved to be much noisier than expected, a serious issue, to say the least, as submarines rely on their ability to stay silent to survive. The last two boats in the class had a significantly revised hullform and other modifications to make them quieter and the other four subs were eventually brought up to the same standard.

via Wikimedia The Rubis class submarine Casabianca.

Naval Group touts the new Suffren class as particularly stealthy. Vincent Martinot-Lagarde, the company's director of the Barracuda program, claims the boats are no louder than the "sound of the ocean" or "the noise made by shrimp," according to Defense News. This may be something of an exaggeration, but, by all indications, the Barracuda design is set to be one of the most advanced submarines to date when it comes to quite-running capabilities. It's also interesting to note that the French shipbuilder also subsequently developed a conventionally-powered derivative, known as the Shortfin Barracuda, which uses an advanced air-independent propulsion (AIP) system, for export. In 2016, Australia became the first customer for a variant of this design, which The War Zone profiled in depth at the time, and plans to buy a dozen of these boats, which will become the Attack-class. That contract, worth tens of billions of dollars, and how the Australian government handled subsequent negotiations with Naval Group, has turned into a significant controversy and could become the subject of a formal inquiry. The French shipbuilder is also now pitching Shortfin Barracuda to India. The class is unique in its size and capabilities for a modern non-nuclear attack submarine. The idea being that it offers capabilities that begin to approach those of a nuclear boat, but without having to deal with the infrastructure and cost to support and sustain nuclear powerplants.

Royal Australian Navy An artist's conception of a future Attack-class submarine.