Marines Moving To Composite Hornet Squadrons Made Up Of F/A-18Ds And F/A-18Cs

Yet the changes as a result of this shuffling of assets aren't as simple as swapping out tired single-seat Hornets for less worn single-seat Hornets, or even porting over a single-seat Hornet to a VMFA(AW) squadron temporarily due to fleet management requirements, which has occasionally occurred with non-deployed units in the past. Here is what Captain Christopher Harrison, a Communications Strategy Officer for the Marine Corps Communications Directorate, shared with us about the changes to the aircraft inventories of VMFA(AW) squadrons:

"As the F/A-18 nears the end of its service life, the number of F/A-18Ds available in its inventory will start to equal the number of F/A-18Cs. Known as F/A-18 composite squadrons, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) commanders began placing F/A-18Cs in VMFA(AW) squadrons while at the same time introducing F/A-18Ds into VMFA squadrons. A mix of F/A-18Cs and F/A-18Ds provides the MAG with increased flexibility in resourcing squadrons while simultaneously spreading the more proficient mission skills associated with two-seat cockpits, such as an airborne forward air controller (FAC(A)), to more squadrons. The F/A-18 community is comparable in readiness to the AV-8B community, and the materiel condition of the F/A-18D fleet is nearly the same as the F/A-18C fleet. However, as the Marine Corps progresses through the next decade, it will have a larger pool of low-flight-hour F/A-18Cs from the Navy as the F/A-18D reaches the end of its service life sooner. The Marine Corps is not prioritizing F-35B/C replacement of the F/A-18D (or F/A-18C) over the AV-8B. In accordance with the 2019 Marine Corps Aviation Plan, we are replacing both F/A-18 and AV-8B squadrons concurrently, alternating back and forth between platforms over the next decade until the last AV-8B squadron transitions in Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 and the last F/A-18 squadron transitions in FY 2030. In any case, the F/A-18 will remain the primary TacAir bridging platform to the F-35B/C throughout this transition."

There is some big news in that statement. First off, the very idea of VMFA(AW) squadrons seems to be heading toward its demise within USMC as single-seat VMFA squadrons are also getting some F/A-18Ds redistributed to them as the fleet is consolidated. In addition, Captain Harrison adds further evidence to the notion that there is no prioritization for replacing either the Harrier or the Hornet first with new F-35s. It had been reported that the USMC would focus on replacing its aging Hornets before its AV-8B Harriers as the Harrier fleet had better longevity and readiness, not to mention the dozens of surplus Royal Air Force Harriers that the USMC bought for a laughably low sum largely as a spare parts bin. The Navy's move to buy more Super Hornets and divest the majority of its Legacy Hornet fleet has either upended this initiative or it hasn't ever been the plan to replace one type over the other, at least not in the last few years.

The only thing we don't know is where this leaves the USMC's tactical jet Weapons Systems Officers that have been a huge part of the VMFA(AW) community for decades. Will the Marines wind down that position entirely, putting pilots in both seats of F/A-18Ds as they get dispersed throughout the Marine Hornet community, or will they continue field WSOs, with each squadron with D models getting a number of them on hand?