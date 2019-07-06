Retired U.S. Navy Submariners Detail Why Fire Is So Deadly Aboard A Submarine

So what causes fires? Cigarettes burning in butt cans/ashtrays can be the most common reason fires are called away. A full butt can will make a nice size fire. Cigarettes are the only open flame allowed on most submarines. The U.S. Navy prohibited the use of cigarettes on submarines on Jan 1st, 2011. Electrical fires are the second most common submarine fire. They can be relentless and require special knowledge to secure power or else they will continuously reignite.

Fires on submarines are special. You cannot treat them like a normal house fire. During a house fire, the heat and smoke have a way to escape. It is dissipated into the atmosphere. There is no means of escape on a submarine, not just for the people but also for heat and smoke. The heat and smoke immediately rise and collect in the highest space.

Military submarines like nuclear fast attack submarines (SSNs), nuclear ballistic missile submarines (SSBN), and even some diesel-electric submarines (SSK) have multiple levels. This allows heat and smoke to dissipate. The larger a space is the more atmosphere there is to 'absorb' a fire. This gives the crew more time to properly react. That “PIP” shown above takes time to pull out, read, and execute. The smaller your submarine is the smaller the atmosphere is. The smaller the atmosphere is the less time you have to react.

Single level submarines like the Losharik force the heat and smoke sideways, directly toward the entire crew. Smoke inhalation is more common on single level submarines due to the minimal time the crew has to don emergency breathing masks. Emergency breathing masks are easily accessible but still take time to put on with a proper seal.

The fact that her crew put out this fire, surfaced the boat [or mated with her mothership] and got towed back to Severomorsk without further incident is a true testament to the ones that survived.