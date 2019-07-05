Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Cover This Week!

We can talk North Korean detente round two, Russian sub disasters, geopolitics, the Continental Army—you know, no big whoop.

By Tyler Rogoway
DoD
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.

New Details On Russian Submarine Fire Emerge Along With An Intriguing Schematic (Updated)By Joseph Trevithick and Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
Iran Threatens To Seize A British Ship After Royal Marines Storm Iranian Oil TankerBy Joseph Trevithick Posted in The War Zone
Get To Know The Brutal Artillery Of The Revolutionary WarBy Brett Tingley Posted in The War Zone
New AIM-260 Missiles Are So Secretive They Will Require A Custom Storage Bunker At Hill AFBBy Tyler Rogoway and Joseph Trevithick Posted in The War Zone
China's Reported Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile Test In The South China Sea Is A Big DealBy Joseph Trevithick Posted in The War Zone

The Bunker doors are swinging open. 

Discuss!

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

