Trump Steps Over The Line

North Korea had also labeled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo persona non grata to future talks, meaning future progress via the State Department looked unlikely at best. A U.S. special envoy had since been named to North Korea, Stephen Biegun, but it was unclear what the change of a point man would accomplish. With all this in mind, the answer as to what the next step should be regarding North Korea's nukes seemed largely elusive, with the White House discounting the issue and claiming progress in terms of North Korea's nuclear and missile testing activities and a less confrontational state along the DMZ. All the while, Trump maintained that he had a great relationship with Kim and continued to sing his praises. The two also exchanged letters during this period, which may have got the ball rolling on the historic meeting at the DMZ.

So, was Trump's social media olive branch a good move? I think it was. We are where we are. We can debate the decisions of the recent past, but it won't change them. Trying to jumpstart talks can't do much harm as Trump has already given away the photo op of North Korea's dreams—twice—and elevated Kim on the international level. Making history by having a U.S. president step foot on North Korean soil may help further erode the distrust between the two long-time foes or it could go down as another dead-end in North Korean-U.S. diplomacy, we just don't know.

What happens next is what really matters. Supposedly, both sides with put teams together for imminent negotiations. How this will be different than before remains unclear, but another round of engagement on some non-executive level is now in the works.

Will this reinvigorated process flounder on for months again? North Korea had mastered a unique flavor of never-ending diplomatic foreplay long ago and it continues to wield it with incredible prowess. Or will the Trump Administration cut to the chase with Kim's crew? Clearly, the slow-roll wait and see attitude and the placation of North Korea's diplomatic corps' wily tactics won't go anywhere. So, we could very well be right back where we were within a number of weeks. But then the Trump Administration's second chance at negotiations with Pyongyang would have come and gone and it would be hard to argue that it isn't finally time to draft new policy surrounding the idea that North Korea has no intention to denuclearize for the foreseeable future.

So yeah, the chances that this will actually change anything are very low. But considering the stakes and where we were at up until this point, why not give it a shot?