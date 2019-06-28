Sikorsky And Boeing Ground Defiant Compound Helicopter Over Propulsion System Issues
Unspecified issues with the drivetrain were already responsible for delaying the helicopter's first flight, which finally occurred earlier this year.
Boeing and Sikorsky have grounded their prototype SB>1 Defiant advanced compound helicopter after just three flight tests while they make changes to the propulsion system. Continued issues with the drivetrain had already delayed the first flight, which finally occurred in March 2019, by an additional three months.
Chris Van Buiten, Vice President of Innovation at Sikorsky, which is now a division of Lockheed Martin, disclosed the change in the Defiant's flight test schedule during a media event at the company's flight test facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, on June 24, 2019. Boeing and Sikorsky have been working together on the SB>1 as part of the U.S. Army's Joint Multi-Role (JMR) advanced technology demonstration program and the two companies are proposing the design for the follow-on Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program, which The War Zone has previously covered in detail here. FLRAA is part of the over-arching Future Vertical Lift (FVL) program, which is seeking replacements for all of the Army's existing helicopters.
"We're going through a tweak right now and the PSTB [propulsion system test bed] is running with some modifications and we're about to restart the flight tests and, you know, we hope to march right through the speed points and you know, you've seen it in the past," Van Buiten said. "We moved the speed out [in] 20-, 40-knot increments."
The goal is for the Defiant to eventually demonstrate a cruising speed of 250 knots, substantially faster than traditional helicopters in the same general weight class, such as the Army's existing UH-60 Black Hawks. The SB>1 uses a compound helicopter configuration with a pair of co-axial main rotor blades on top, as well as a pusher propeller in the rear, to achieve this high-speed flight.
The design is based on lessons learned from the similarly configured Sikorsky's X2 demonstrator and S-97 Raider compound helicopters. The S-97 has a demonstrated speeds up 220 knots, though it is significantly smaller than the SB>1. Earlier this year, The War Zone conducted an in-depth interview with a number of Sikorsky representatives, including Van Buiten, discussing all three of these helicopters in detail, which you can find here.
The video below shows the S-97 putting on an impressive performance at the recent media event in Florida.
During the first two tests in March and April 2019, "the team proved out the expected speed for these tests: 10 knots forward, left, right and rearward," Van Buiten told reporters. "It also proved out hover performance maneuverability, pedal turns, and a hover ladder from ground level up to 30 feet altitude."
The results of the third flight are unclear and Van Buiten declined to offer specifics about the reason for the pause in testing, saying he could not provide more details without Boeing representatives also present. As noted, though, this is not the first time propulsion system problems have cropped up in the SB>1's development.
Boeing and Sikorsky had hoped the first flight would occur in December 2018, already a year behind schedule, but pushed that date back again after coming across unspecified issues during earlier testing of the PSTB. Bell's V-280 Valor tilt-rotor, the other aircraft flying in the JMR technology demonstration, which is also set to be an FLRAA competitor, has been flying since December 2017 and has already demonstrated speeds in excess of 280 knots.
“Sometimes its instrumentation that was installed [that didn’t] get the measurements we were hoping to get, or the software wasn’t reading properly,” Randy Rotte, the Director of Business Development for Cargo Helicopters and Future Vertical Lift program at Boeing, told FlightGlobal at the time.
"It’s nothing that’s going to require a redesign of major components or any of those pieces," Rotte had added, insisting that the issues were relatively minor. "It’s candidly just some interactions that the models didn’t all capture."
Though we don't know what the problem is now, or whether it is related to these previous issues, it is worth pointing out that videos that Boeing and Sikorsky have released of ground testing in January 2019 and of the first flight in March 2019 do not show the pusher propeller running.
This could simply reflect the established testing plan and the nature of initial test points. Van Buiten said the Defiant had fulfilled all of the assigned test requirements so far.
However, it is worth noting that the S-97's rear propeller was running during its first flight in 2015, despite similarly limited requirements. To date, there do not appear to be any videos or pictures of the SB>1 with its pusher propeller running.
Whatever the issue or issues are, Van Buiten is optimistic that the Defiant will be flying again soon. "Over the summer of 2019 we expect to expand the envelope in flight tests with additional speed and maneuverability and provide the U.S. Army with the necessary, robust, and relevant data in a timely manner that will enable them to make fully informed decisions as they pursue the Future Vertical Lift program," he explained.
But Boeing and Sikorsky could be facing an increasingly tight schedule now, no matter what. The JMR program is set to end this year.
The Army could decide to extend it, but has not indicated that it plans to do so. The service is already moving ahead with the follow-on FLRAA and is looking to pick a final design in 2021. The Army's goal, as it stands now, is to begin replacing its UH-60 Black Hawks with whatever aircraft it picks by 2030.
Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com
