Sikorsky And Boeing Ground Defiant Compound Helicopter Over Propulsion System Issues

Boeing and Sikorsky have grounded their prototype SB>1 Defiant advanced compound helicopter after just three flight tests while they make changes to the propulsion system. Continued issues with the drivetrain had already delayed the first flight, which finally occurred in March 2019, by an additional three months. Chris Van Buiten, Vice President of Innovation at Sikorsky, which is now a division of Lockheed Martin, disclosed the change in the Defiant's flight test schedule during a media event at the company's flight test facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, on June 24, 2019. Boeing and Sikorsky have been working together on the SB>1 as part of the U.S. Army's Joint Multi-Role (JMR) advanced technology demonstration program and the two companies are proposing the design for the follow-on Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program, which The War Zone has previously covered in detail here. FLRAA is part of the over-arching Future Vertical Lift (FVL) program, which is seeking replacements for all of the Army's existing helicopters.

"We're going through a tweak right now and the PSTB [propulsion system test bed] is running with some modifications and we're about to restart the flight tests and, you know, we hope to march right through the speed points and you know, you've seen it in the past," Van Buiten said. "We moved the speed out [in] 20-, 40-knot increments."

Sikorsky The SB>1 Defiant.