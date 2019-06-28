F-22 Raptors Deploy To Qatar For The First Time Ever Amid Iran Tensions

The U.S. Air Force has deployed a contingent of F-22 Raptor stealth fighters to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar for the first time ever. This comes just over a week after the Iranians shot down a U.S. Navy RQ-4A Broad Area Maritime Surveillance-Demonstrator drone, or BAMS-D, flying over the Gulf of Oman. That incident had sent already elevated tensions between the United States and Iran skyrocketing, almost leading to U.S. military strikes on Iranian targets. The U.S. government has since hit the regime in Tehran with new sanctions and is now reportedly looking to put together a new regional military coalition to put additional pressure on Iran.

On June 28, 2019, U.S. Air Force's Central Command officially announced the arrival of the F-22s at Al Udeid, which had occurred the day before, rather than their typical base of operations in the region, Al Dahfra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Aviationist had been the first to report that the Raptors were heading to the Middle East after plane spotters noticed them arrive and then depart Moron Air Base in Spain earlier in the week. Online flight tracking software had then picked up a number of KC-10 Extender tankers dragging the stealthy fighter jets across the Mediterranean Sea.

"These aircraft are deployed to Qatar for the first time," AFCENT's public affairs office said in an extremely brief statement. They are at Al Udeid "in order to defend American forces and interests in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility," it continued.

USAF An F-22 touches down at Al Udied on June 27, 2019.

USAF A trio of F-22s taxi at Al Udied on June 27, 2019.

It is unclear how many F-22s are now in Qatar. The Aviationist reported that nine jets, identified as belonging to the Virginia Air National Guard's 192nd Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, had arrived at Moron between June 25 and 26, 2019, but that only six had departed. Another three remained at Moron, at least initially, after suffering technical issues. The photos that the Air Force released of the jets arriving in Qatar only show five together at once, though this does not necessarily mean the sixth aircraft wasn't present, as well. The Aviationist said that its sources had indicated that a dozen F-22s were slated to head to the Middle East in total as part of the deployment.

USAF A picture showing five F-22s flying over Al Udied Air Base in Qatar on June 27, 2019.

The technical issues the 192nd's F-22s experienced in transit are not necessarily surprising. Availability rates across the entire Raptor fleet are notoriously low and the Air Force recently publicly admitted that the jets would not reach a Pentagon-mandated target of an average mission capable rate of at least 80 percent by the end of the 2019 Fiscal Year. In addition to this being the first F-22 deployment to Qatar, this also marks the return of Raptors to the Middle East for the first time since late 2018. Before then, the stealth fighters had regularly deployed to Al Dahfra for years. Sending them back to the region given the current state of affairs makes good sense.

USAF Another F-22 lands at Al Udied.

USAF A pair of F-22s taxi after arriving in Qatar.

USAF A pair of US Air Force F-35As from Al Dhafra Air Base, at center, fly with two British F-35Bs, at left, and two Israeli F-35Is, at right, during an exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea on June 25, 2019.