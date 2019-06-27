Navy May Slow Aviation Ops Due To Budget Shortfall As It Ground Super Hornet Demo Team

The U.S. Navy is reportedly looking at a major budget shortfall of at least $100 million for aviation operations and maintenance for the rest of the fiscal year. The service is now looking at cutting flight hours for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft assigned to operational and non-operational units, curtailing deployments for certain helicopter squadrons, grounding an entire air wing, and more to close the funding gap. This might help explain the abrupt announcement yesterday that the Navy's Super Hornet Demonstration Team was canceling the rest of its performances for 2019 and could have a serious impact on attempts to improve readiness across naval aviation communities. USNI News got the scoop on the Navy aviation community's budget woes on June 27, 2019, citing anonymous sources. U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Roy Kelly, Commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic, who is in charge of the bulk of East Coast-based naval aviation units, was reportedly among those to alert the service's senior leadership that he might have to begin truncating various flight activities in order to save money. The 2019 Fiscal Year ends on Sept. 30, 2019.

“Naval aviation is at its highest readiness in more than a decade, and we will ensure our deployed forces remain ready and continue to effectively meet their missions in accordance with the congressional guidelines and appropriations under the law," U.S. Navy Commander Ron Flanders, a spokesperson for Commander, Naval Air Force, the service's top aviation command, told USNI News, declining to confirm or deny the funding gap. "We constantly look for ways to deliver on that, and we continue to consider specific steps to best manage our resources and our costs." Rear Admiral Kelly is considering reducing flight hours for all units under his command for the rest of the fiscal year and could even ground an entire air wing, according to USNI News' sources. Naval Air Force Atlantic oversees Carrier Air Wings One, Three, Seven, and Eight, as well as the Strike Fighter Wing, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing, and Helicopter Sea Combat Wing assigned to the Navy's Atlantic Fleet. Kelly could also scale back the deployment of detachments from Helicopter Maritime Strike and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadrons, which operate MH-60R and MH-60S Seahawks respectively, something that could have a cascading impact on the capabilities or outright deployability of ships that rely on these helicopters for support.

USN A US Navy MH-60R Seahawk.

The Rear Admiral has also discussed halting flyovers, such as those over sporting events, until further notice. USNI News says that the Navy has not made any final decisions as to what course or courses of action to pursue in order to deal with the funding shortfall. The service could also ask Congress to allow them to shift funds from other accounts to help keep units flying. However, on June 26, 2019, Strike Fighter Squadron 106 (VFA-106), the "Gladiators," which manages the Navy's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Demonstration Team, said that the team's remaining performances for the year were canceled, which came as a surprise to the Air Show community. VFA-106 is the Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) assigned to Commander, Strike Fighter Wing, Atlantic Fleet. "As the East Coast Super Hornet Fleet Replacement Squadron, the mission of VFA-106 is to provide the fleet with superbly trained replacement aircrew to support fleet readiness," a post on the official Facebook page for the Super Hornet Demonstration Team read. "This mission will always take priority over displaying the remarkable Super Hornet across the country."