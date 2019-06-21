Here's Everything We Know About The U.S. Strikes On Iran That Never Came

U.S. President Donald Trump says American forces were "cocked and loaded" to strike targets in Iran overnight, but that he called off the operation because he felt estimates that there would be approximately 150 Iranian casualties was not a proportional response to the loss of an unmanned aircraft. This comes as Iran, which admits to shooting down the U.S. Navy RQ-4 Broad Area Maritime Surveillance-Demonstrator drone, or BAMS-D, says it refrained from destroying a manned aircraft that it claims violated its airspace around the same time. Trump explained his decision in a series of Tweets on June 21, 2019. In doing so, he confirmed a story earlier in the day from The New York Times, which had first reported on the abrupt shift in plans, citing anonymous sources. Other outlets, citing other unnamed individuals, had already added weight to the report that the U.S. military had been about to strike Iran, before receiving an order to stand down.

"We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General," Trump wrote on Twitter. "10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night."

Trump later qualified the statements in an interview with NBC's "Meet The Press," according to an excepted published on June 21, 2019. The President said that he had not actually given final approval for the operation. "No, but they would have been pretty soon, and things would have happened to a point where you would not turn back, you could not turn back," Trump told Chuck Todd in the interview when asked about whether planes were already in the air heading toward Iran. "Nothing was green-lighted until the very end because things change." Trump did not specify what targets U.S. forces planned to strike. Newsweek had reported earlier that one of them was a Russian-made S-125 surface-to-air missile system site. An unnamed Pentagon official had told that outlet that the United States believed this weapon was employed to shoot down the BAMS-D. Iran has publicly said that it used the 3rd Khordad, a road-mobile variant of the country's Raad, or Thunder, a locally produced analog to the Russian SA-11 Buk.

We also don't know what U.S. assets might have been alerted for the operation. Since May 2019, the United States has sent a succession of additional aircraft, ships, and ground units to the region, including the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and her associated strike group and four B-52 bombers. The Abraham Lincoln Strike Group includes the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Leyte Gulf, five Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, and a Los Angeles-class attack submarine, all of which can fire Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles. Additional Tomahawk-armed submarines may also be within range. The B-52s could also conduct stand-off strikes using air-launched cruise missiles, such as the AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM). In April 2018, the United States, along with France and the United Kingdom, launched a series of strikes against targets in Syria using a mixture of sea- and air-launched cruise missiles from a similar mix of launch platforms. Online plane spotters did pick up at least two of the four B-52s in the region, using the callsigns Grimm 21 and 23, flying over the Persian Gulf at around 7:40 AM local time, which was reportedly after the final decision to stand down came through.

There are also still outstanding questions about the exact timeline of events. Newsweek reported that crews onboard U.S. Navy ships in the region were only alerted of the impending mission "within an hour" of when it was supposed to occur. It is unclear how far in advance American forces had actually been preparing to conduct the strikes given reports of how long the decision-making process appeared to last and Trump's statements that he never actually authorized them in the end.

USN The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and elements of her strike group underway earlier in 2019.

In addition, it seems hard to believe that he would not have been informed about the potential casualties so late in the decision-making process, though that would not necessarily have precluded Trump from asking the question again later on and making a snap decision to abort the mission. It is also unclear whether these were projected Iranian military or civilian casualties, or a mix thereof. ABC News, citing anonymous sources, says U.S. officials had worried about possible collateral damage from the strikes. There is no indication that the targets themselves were of a civilian nature, such as government buildings, though. There are separate, unconfirmed reports, that Trump had received some additional information about the situation that ultimately swayed him not to launch the strikes. This includes possible intelligence that portions of Iran's leadership were infuriated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) decision to shoot down the drone, pointing to potential friction within the country's various governing bodies over how to respond to American policies. But there is no question that the matter of proportionality would have been a factor in the decision-making process, something The War Zone highlighted during its coverage yesterday of the shootdown and possible reactions to it. The loss of a drone meant that there were no U.S. casualties. So, it would be difficult not to see subsequent U.S. strikes that killed Iranians as an escalation and one that would be highly likely to provoke a response in kind from the regime in Tehran.

USAF A B-52 bomber arrives at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in May 2019. These aircraft may have involved in the planned strikes on Iran.