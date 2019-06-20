Everything We Know About Iran's Claim That It Shot Down A U.S. RQ-4 Global Hawk Drone (Updated)

Just as the U.S. is building international support for its case against Iran and its supposed involvement in attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and other recent nefarious acts in the region, Iran has announced that they have shot down an American drone. And not just any drone, an RQ-4 Global Hawk high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) spy drone. This is the most advanced unmanned system currently being employed operationally by the Air Force in a non-secretive manner. RQ-4s, which carry a full suite of electro-optical, radar, and electronic intelligence gathering systems spy from on high, often skirt along the edge of territorial boundaries in order to peer into a targeted country from a slant angle, are highly active in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Iran's IRNA news says the drone was shot down when it entered Iran's airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in Hormozgan province. This stretch of Iranian coastal territory lays near equally on both sides of the Straits of Hormuz. Kouhmobarak sits on the southern approach to the strait, very near where the tanker attacks occurred.

Google Maps Kouhmobarak is located just to the west of where the attacks on tankers occurred.

The entire stretch of Hormozgan province is a prime area where American aerial surveillance aircraft—in particular unmanned ones—patrol to update intelligence on Iranian military activities, to monitor communications, and to update the status of Iran's electronic order of battle—where Iran's air defense are and in what state—on a regular basis. Right now, in the aftermath of the tanker attacks, these flights would be absolutely crucial for providing real-time strategic and tactical intelligence, as well as gathering further evidence regarding Iran's role in the mining of the ships. The U.S. denies that any aircraft had entered Iranian territory, but is keeping mum on if an aircraft was lost. In addition, the RQ-4 flies at upwards of 65,000 feet, so this would have been a sophisticated radar-guided surface-to-air missile that shot the aircraft down, not a shoulder-fired, heat-seeking missile. Iran has plenty of capability in this regard, including an advanced version of Russia's S-300 system. Firing on an aircraft with this type of weapon would definitely be viewed as an escalation. Alternatively, the aircraft could have been brought down by an Iranian fighter aircraft, but this is less likely. Just before the tankers were struck last week, the U.S. says Iran tried to shoot down a lower-flying MQ-9 Reaper drone with a modified shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missile, which did not hit its target. If Iran took down any drone, let alone a Global Hawk, the act lends a huge amount of credit to the claim of an early attack by the Pentagon. There has also been reports that the variant of Global Hawk that was shot down was actually a U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton maritime surveillance drone. There's an issue with those reports—to our knowledge, there are no MQ-4Cs in the region. In fact, the MQ-4C is slated to make its very first deployment ever to Guam—which is literally on the other side of the planet—this Summer. This could have changed and it is possible that one deployed in an emergency capacity, but we have no evidence of that as of yet.

USN MQ-4C

Two other possibilities exist outside of the aircraft being an RQ-4, there are also EQ-4s in the region that fly regularly. These are Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) configured aircraft that work exclusively at providing a networking and communications hub capabilities for data-links and radios used by local forces. It is unlikely that this was the aircraft shot down as it wouldn't need to be loitering off Iran's coast as it does not have a surveillance mission.

USAF EQ-4 operating in the Middle East.

The other possibility is the RQ-4N BAMS-D (Broad Area Maritime Surveillance-Demonstrator) aircraft that were the experimental precursor to the Navy's MQ-4C. We are not aware of these aircraft, which live at the Navy's main aircraft test base at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland, being in the region, but it is possible.

USN BAMS-D.

Beyond that, it could be a totally different type altogether. Iran has a track record of claiming certain drones were shot down that weren't. A strategic asset like the RQ-4 would be a serious prize. The loss of an RQ-4 isn't just an escalation of what could instantly become a bloody shooting war in the region, it also represents a significant technological loss, depending on how intact the aircraft's components were when they struck the ground. The systems onboard the RQ-4 are highly sensitive in nature and Iran and its friends Russia and China would love to get their hands on even pieces of them. Also, Iran's push to take down American drones isn't necessarily new. Iran has tried to molest U.S. drones operating near its airspace in the past. In 2013, a Predator was given an F-22 escort to counter Iran's hostility to the unmanned aircraft, leading to what became a high profile story in the media about F-22s surprising Iranian fighter pilots. Regardless, if Iran's claims are even remotely true, and a U.S. drone was swatted down by their hand, the security situation in the airspace off the Iranian coast has just become far more volatile. Will will update this post when more information comes available. UPDATE: 12:50am PDT— We are now getting multiple reports that officials within the Pentagon are confirming that this was an MQ-4C. This means the aircraft secretly deployed to the region. They are also adamant that the loss occurred in international airspace. It's important to discuss the MQ-4C's capabilities here in context to the situation. It is not just a standoff radar, imagery, and electronic intelligence gathering platform optimized for the maritime environment. It uses its MTS electro-optical turret to check targets out in detail by dropping down to lower altitudes and approaching them. In other words, it is meant to fly at lower altitudes as well as higher ones, unlike the Global Hawk. It also has a lower operating altitude than the RQ-4 in general. It has anti-icing systems for penetrating bad weather because of these factors. So there is a chance it may have been operating at medium altitude, or even lower momentarily, depending on its mission profile and what its operators were seeing. This puts it into a larger number of SAM systems engagement envelopes. MQ-4C isn't just a 'blue water' surveillance tool. It can watch areas of interest in the littorals and keep track of an enemy's actions in a high fidelity manner. It is an amazing system. The closer you get to say a port of interest the better the quality of certain types of intel it can gather. So just staying far away means you are not maximizing the aircraft's unique capabilities as a multi-intelligence gathering platform. Fusing radar, electronic, and image intel together—all of which the aircraft can provide—over long periods of time is really why its capabilities are so awesome. To get the best out of all three, closer proximity to a target area may be required. So there are tradeoffs when it comes to risk versus reward. Also, if this was indeed an MQ-4C on its first deployment, a secret one, remember it would have been totally new to the Iranians too. They could have been seeing a Global Hawk doing stuff a Global Hawk doesn't do. This would draw interest and likely targeting priority. UPDATE: 1:37am PDT— Our friend @Aircraftspots has done some awesome work tracking potentially the aircraft in question that would have arrived just five days ago in the Middle East.

There is a discrepancy with the serial number and identity of this aircraft. It does not belong to an MQ-4C, it belongs to a BAMS-D demonstrator that we mentioned in the article above. And flying it from NAS Pax River makes perfect sense as that is where they live. The only operational MQ-4C squadron is located at NAS Point Mugu on the other side of the country. So, it looks like DoD officials are likely confused and what was probably lost was a BAMS-D. These airframes were recycled from early Block 10 RQ-4A Global Hawks the USAF no longer wanted and used for experimental testing and proof of concept work during development for what would become the MQ-4C Triton. You can see the exact aircraft in question here, also it is featured in the text above when we talk about BAMS-D. UPDATE: 2:05pm PDT— Iran's state-run media says the system used to shoot down the aircraft was the Raad (Thunder) air defense system. It is a road-mobile, medium-range SAM system loosely analogous to Russia's SA-11 Buk. It has the ability to shoot down aircraft flying at medium to high altitudes.

