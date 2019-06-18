Northrop And Raytheon Have Been Secretly Working On Scramjet Powered Hypersonic Missile

Northrop Grumman and Raytheon have revealed that they have been working together on a scramjet-powered hypersonic cruise missile, which uses an engine that is entirely 3D-printed. Their design is competing against one from Lockheed Martin under the Defense Advanced Research Project's Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept program, or HAWC. The two companies publicly announced their partnership at the 2019 Paris Air Show on June 18, 2019, but they have been working together secretly for years on HAWC, according to Aviation Week. DARPA began the HAWC program in 2014, in cooperation with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

"We have a flight test planned for the near future where we will begin flying this particular class of weapon system," Tom Bussing, the Vice President of Raytheon's advanced missile system division, told reporters in Paris. "This weapon is fundamentally game-changing. There’s nothing like it." Raytheon had revealed concept art of the missile ahead of the Paris Air Show. From what we can see so far, the design has a relatively typical layout for this weapon concept, with a rocket booster attached to the rear of the main scramjet-powered weapon. The booster motor will accelerate the missile to near hypersonic speed in order for the scramjet to work properly, before falling away.

Raytheon Concept art of Northrop Grumman and Raytheon's HAWC design, at right, along with an unpowered hypersonic boost-glide vehicle design. Raytheon had submitted a bid to build this kind of hypersonic vehicle for DARPA's Tactical Boost Glide (TBG) program, as well as one for the US Air Force's Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) program, but lost out to Lockheed Martin in both cases.