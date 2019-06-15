The Combat Information Center In Japan's New Frigate Is Like A Starship's Bridge

Looking far more like the bridge on a Starfleet vessel than a traditional CIC, the so-called Advanced Integrated CIC (AICIC) aboard a 30FFM is buried deep in the ship for maximum survivability and virtually any remote task can be completed from its confines. Wrapped around the outer edges with large displays, beyond controlling the tactical situation at any given time, the AICIC will allow its sailors to execute steering, engineering, navigation, damage control, fire suppression, communications, and other functions via its multi-functional consoles and open-architecture software.

Its circular video wall can also display distributed aperture imagery, basically giving its sailors a synthetic view of the ship's surroundings during day and night via cameras arrayed around the vessel's superstructure. Apparently, augmented reality will also be a part of the system, displaying key information, such as target tracks and potential hazards, over external views.

This kind of technology is proliferating to new platforms, including ground vehicles and seagoing vessels. You can read more about it in this recent article of ours.

According to the always fantastic Naval News, AICIC is made up of an outer rim of 14 multi-function consoles, a center helm station, four more multi-function consoles for command staff and two large table-like displays used for mission planning and navigation.

Naval News writes: