Iran Tried To Shoot Down U.S. Reaper Drone Near Tankers Hours Before Attacks: Report

Iranian boats reportedly tried and failed to shoot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone flying, which was monitoring their movement in the Gulf of Oman just hours before attacks on a pair of oil tankers in the same general area two days ago. This comes amid separate reports that Iran has been interfering with the ongoing efforts to recover one of the two tankers, the Front Altair, which had suffered a serious fire in the incident. CNN was first to report the new details, citing an unnamed U.S. government official, on June 14, 2019. The source described the weapon the Iranian's employed as a "missile," but did not specify what type. They added that it had missed the drone and fallen into the ocean. They did not say whether or not the unmanned aircraft had subsequently observed the Iranians conducting any actual attacks on the Front Altair or a second tanker, the Kokuka Courageous.

Given the generally small size of Iran's various armed speed boats, it seems very likely that the weapon in question was a short-range, heat-seeking, man-portable, shoulder-fired, surface-to-air missile, commonly known as MANPADS, which stands for Man Portable Air Defense System. Iran's military and quasi-military Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) both have various types of these weapons in service, including locally produced clones and derivatives of Chinese models.

Iranian State Media An Iranian Misagh-series MANPADS.

Depending on the exact model of MANPADS, it's not clear whether it would be been able to hit a Reaper, which can fly above the engagement envelope of these short-range weapons. But the MQ-9 could well have been flying significantly within the threat range of such weapons in order to get a clearer view of what was happening below. The U.S. military flies other drones in the region that are smaller and less complex, too. MQ-9s have certainly proven vulnerable to relatively limited air defenses, though. CNN's source also offered confirmation that Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen had shot down a Reaper over or near the Red Sea last week. Social media accounts linked to the Houthis first began posting pictures of the wreckage of an MQ-9 online on June 7, 2019. At the time of writing, the U.S. government has not publicly acknowledged this loss. In October 2017, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) did confirm publicly that the Iranian-supported militants had brought down another Reaper over Yemen. In both of these Yemen shoot downs, it is unclear what type of weapon the Houthis, who have access to a limited number of medium-range surface-to-air missile systems, as well as MANPADS, may have employed.