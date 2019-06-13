New Video Of Area 51 Provides The Most Recent Look Into The Secret Flight Test Base
The series of videos offer sweeping and up to date views of the legendary, but extremely shy air installation.
It has been nearly two years since we have seen good quality video of Area 51 shot from Tikaboo Peak some 26 miles away. Now a series of new videos have been posted showing zoom and sweeping shots of America's highly secretive flight test center located in the desolate stretches of south-central Nevada.
The videos were posted by Youtuber Adventures With Christian. Christian spends a lot of time curiously exploring the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR) and sometimes to an eyebrow-raising degree. This latest video series shows him and a friend hiking to the summit of Tickaboo Peak—the closest existing viewpoint into Area 51—as a snow front moved in. It serves as a good reference as to how rough the trail is leading to the summit.
It also shows the weather station installed near Tickaboo's apex that almost certainly also serves as a remote surveillance node that allows the powers that be to be aware of anyone on the peak at any given time. It has long been theorized that the presence of observers on Tickaboo Peak curtails some clandestine flight test operations out of the base.
In the subsequent videos, Christian gets some great shots of the newer and quite massive hangar facility located on the south end of the base, as well as some sporadic activity happening around the installation. This includes the sudden appearance of one of the HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters that provides security and other functions for Area 51 and one of the Janet 737s taking off towards the south. Heat distortion is quite low, offering decently sharp views.
One thing I noticed was the tall hangar located across from the revamped A-12 hangars that had its roof partially torn off two years ago still appears to be damaged. In fact, it appears worse now. The rupture occurred between June and July of 2017, according to satellite imagery. One has to wonder what caused the damage and why it hasn't been fixed.
The video also shows some curious activity on the south end of the runway, but it isn't clear exactly what these vehicles are. The dark vehicle is interesting looking as it appears to have some sort of vertical appendage at its rear making it looks somewhat like an aircraft. Then again it could be something else entirely.
With the country entering into another period of 'great power competition' and expanded defense spending—especially on research and development programs—Area 51 is likely to become busier than it has been in decades. We can only speculate and wonder about all the intriguing flying machines that currently traverse its aprons and have done so secretly in the past.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThe Russians Just Did A Fly-By Of Area 51Russia's specially equipped Tu-154M Open Skies aircraft is doing a grand tour of America's most sensitive military installations out west.READ NOW
- RELATEDNKC-135R Tanker From Edwards AFB Flew This Peculiar Night Mission Over Area 51Exotic and highly secretive aircraft in flight testing need gas too.READ NOW
- RELATEDNew Video Provides Up To Date Views Of Area 51The ever expanding flight test center at Groom Lake looks very different from a mountaintop than it does in a satellite image.READ NOW
- RELATEDFamily Demands To Know How A 200-Pound Antique Anvil Disappeared From Area 51Area 51 is not only associated directly with aircraft that can disappear, but now also with mysteriously disappearing blacksmithing hardware.READ NOW
- RELATEDNo, This Bizarre Installation Near Area 51 Is Not A Secret Military BaseIt may not be hiding aliens or flying saucers, but the extremely unique project is highly intriguing and culturally relevant in its own right.READ NOW