New Video Of Area 51 Provides The Most Recent Look Into The Secret Flight Test Base

It has been nearly two years since we have seen good quality video of Area 51 shot from Tikaboo Peak some 26 miles away. Now a series of new videos have been posted showing zoom and sweeping shots of America's highly secretive flight test center located in the desolate stretches of south-central Nevada.

The videos were posted by Youtuber Adventures With Christian . Christian spends a lot of time curiously exploring the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR) and sometimes to an eyebrow-raising degree. This latest video series shows him and a friend hiking to the summit of Tickaboo Peak—the closest existing viewpoint into Area 51—as a snow front moved in. It serves as a good reference as to how rough the trail is leading to the summit.

Here is a general map of historical viewing point of Groom Lake/Area 51. Freedom Ridge gave a direct ciew down into the base, but was closed off via a federal land grab in 1995. Amazingly, the Sheahan family owned and spent time at Groom Mine up until 2015 when the USAF seized the property. You can read all about this incredible story in these past features of mine linked here , here , and here .

It also shows the weather station installed near Tickaboo's apex that almost certainly also serves as a remote surveillance node that allows the powers that be to be aware of anyone on the peak at any given time. It has long been theorized that the presence of observers on Tickaboo Peak curtails some clandestine flight test operations out of the base.

In the subsequent videos, Christian gets some great shots of the newer and quite massive hangar facility located on the south end of the base, as well as some sporadic activity happening around the installation. This includes the sudden appearance of one of the HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters that provides security and other functions for Area 51 and one of the Janet 737s taking off towards the south. Heat distortion is quite low, offering decently sharp views.