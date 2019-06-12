Bell's Bizarre Looking Stretched Huey Turned Out To Be A Rare But Sought After Workhorse

More than 3,000 pounds heavier than the UH-1N, the 214ST had a maximum takeoff weight nearly 5,000 pounds greater than its smaller twin-engine cousin and a faster cruising speed of 140 knots. The stretched cabin could accommodate 20 individuals in greater comfort than the maximum of 15 people who could ride in the rear of a Twin Huey. The new helicopter was powerful enough to hover with a total weight of 12,400 pounds at sea level while running on just one engine. It also had a one-hour run dry transmission and elastomeric rotorhead bearings for improved reliability and safety.

“Basically, the 214ST is the 214 heavy lifter with a stretched cabin, two GE CT7-2 engines replacing the single Lycoming LC4B, a strengthened transmission passing rather more horsepower, new plastic [fiberglass] rotor blades and Noda-Matic suspension,” Mark Lambert wrote in an article in Flight International magazine in June 1979, ahead of the first flight. “The result is a new twin with exceptional hot-and-high capability and good single-engined performance.”

The engines made the 214ST significantly more powerful than the existing twin-engine UH-1N Twin Huey variant, and its commercial cousin the Bell 212, which used the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6T Twin-Pac , a turboshaft that consists of two PT6s linked together to generate a combined 1,250 shaft horsepower. The 214ST also had multiple then-state-of-the-art automated flight systems to improve handling.

Two General Electric CT7-2 turboshafts, each one generating 1,625 shaft horsepower, powered the 214ST. The CT7 series, also known as the T700 series, is still extremely popular today and variants are found on a wide array of commercial and military helicopters, including Bell's own UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper , as well as the UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache gunship.

The Bell 214ST first flew on July 21, 1979, at the company’ s Dallas-Fort Worth facility. Two years earlier, the company had flown an experimental helicopter derived from the earlier Bell 214, which showed much more of its Huey lineage. As time went on, the design not only increased in length by 30 inches compared to the previous model, but saw significant changes to the central fuselage and nose. It also gained an entirely recontoured upper exhaust and tail.

More than six decades after Bell introduced the world to the very first version of its famous UH-1 Huey helicopter, variants and derivatives of this iconic design continue to serve governments and fly commercially around the world. But not all of these subsequent helicopters have been as successful or become as well-known as their progenitor. Case in point, the Bell 214ST, with its stretched, bulged fuselage, which makes it look something like the offspring of a Huey and Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk . Bell developed specifically for the Iranian military, but which never entered service in that country and has since become popular with contractors that often work for the U.S. military.

As Lambert noted in his Flight International piece, the origin of the 214ST is inseparable from that of the Bell 214, which first flew in 1970. Originally marketed as the Huey Plus, the 214 was itself a variant of the earlier Bell 205, also known to the U.S. military and others as the UH-1H. While both the 205 and 214 are single-engine helicopters, the latter is instantly identifiable due to its much larger engine housing and exhaust. The Huey Plus replaced the older Huey’s Lycoming T53-L-13 engine with a much more powerful Lycoming T55-L-7, the same engine found on early models of the CH-47 Chinook. The 214 also had wider chord rotor blades than the 205 and the Noda-Matic suspension and improved rotorhead found on the later 214ST. The latter features help dampen vibrations, which in turn would make for a smoother flight and reduce wear and tear on the airframe. All of this, combined with the larger engine, gave the helicopter much better hot-and-high performance than its predecessor.

Meggar via Wikimedia A commercial Bell 214-series helicopter.

With its significantly improved performance and capabilities well suited to deserts and mountainous terrain, the 214 had grabbed the eye of the Shah of Iran. He subsequently signed an order for nearly 300 214A models for the Imperial Iranian Army, with production starting in 1972. The Imperial Iranian Air Force received a smaller number of 214Cs, which featured a rescue hoist and other features for use in the search and rescue mission. A small number of 214s served in the militaries of Ecuador, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, as well. Between 1974 and 1975, Bell then began development of the 214ST specifically to meet Iranian requirements for an even larger, more capable military transport helicopter. Iran had picked Bell’s offer over France’s Aérospatiale Puma and the British Westland Wessex, the latter being a license-produced turbine-powered derivative of the Sikorsky S-58. The Shah and Bell had also agreed to eventually establish domestic Iranian production of the Bell 214A and C in the city of Isfahan. This agreement later expanded to include plans to build the 214ST in Iran, as well.

Shahram Sharifi via Wikimedia A Bell 214A still in service in Iran.