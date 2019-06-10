Army Hits Setbacks In Search For Active Protection System To Go On Its Strykers

The complete MAPS family of components will also include so-called "soft-kill" options, such as electronic warfare jammers and lasers, which can scramble or confuse sensors and fuzing systems on incoming threats, as well as advanced smoke screening systems. Certain electronic warfare systems may even be able to physically destroy electronic components of a rocket or missile using focused bursts of high-power microwave energy.

“Soft-kill may ultimately prove to be particularly well suited for Stryker,” Dean said. The Army has been employing electronic warfare jammers to defeat improvised explosive devices for years now and has begun expanding on those same systems to give them even more potent electronic attack capabilities. It is possible that the service could leverage those developments to turn them into a more robust APS option. But soft-kill systems typically work best as part of a layered defensive suite that also includes hard-kill options. The ability to have a mix of systems could become more important as time goes on and threats evolve to include new and improve countermeasures.

The Army officer also noted that even if becomes apparent that no configuration of Trophy-MV and ADS is a practical option for the Stryker, it is possible that these systems could find their way onto other armored vehicles. The service has not picked an APS for its new Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) family. It is also in the early stages of acquiring a Bradley replacement, known as the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV), and a light tank as part of the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) program, both of which have APS requirements.

With the growing threat of advanced unguided anti-tank rockets and guided anti-tank missiles, as well as the increasing proliferation of these systems to non-state actors, APS manufacturers are also pitching their various designs as options for light combat vehicles and tactical trucks, too. For example, there are proposals to install Iron Fist, Iron Curtain, and a lightweight version of Trophy on the new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), which is now beginning to enter Army and U.S. Marine Corps service. The Marines may eventually have their own APS requirements for their new Amphibious Combat Vehicles, too.