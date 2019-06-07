Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week
We can talk special ops helicopters, warship antics in the Pacific, geopolitics, old school sidearms—you know, no big whoop.
We had a really exciting week here at The War Zone, not just in terms with what we were able to post for our readership, but also in regards to what was happening behind the scenes on some exciting new initiatives. We posted the first piece from a new contributor we are excited about, veteran Navy Seahawk pilot Chris "Ox" Harmer. We also covered everything from a top general's unique choice in sidearms to exciting and potentially game-changing, but mysterious new aircraft. And of course, we had our deep dive on To The Stars Academy CEO Tom Delonge's big claims on how the UFO-focused company he founding came to be. To end the week, we also had a tense moment in the Philippine Sea between Russian and U.S. warships.
Still, there was a ton of stuff we just couldn't get to, but it's not too late!
Welcome to Bunker Talk.
This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.
We can talk about sinister spec ops jetskiers:
Or this video follow-up to a story that we covered days ago showing a Saudi rescue operation of a sailor aboard a ship that has been designated as an Iranian mothership supporting Yemeni proxies:
Then there is this crazy as Cobra:
We can also marvel at this super old school, but at the time very high-tech early block F-16 simulator:
Finally, Tom Rice is the baddest hombre of the week. Love this guy!
The Bunker doors are swinging open.
Discuss!
