Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week

We can talk about strange aerial encounters, the competitors in the Navy's frigate tender, geopolitics, underground bases—you know, no big whoop.

By Tyler Rogoway
DoD
Tyler RogowayView Tyler Rogoway's Articles

This week was a wild one. We had some awesome discussion threads that came along with it. So much still to talk about. I have to keep this short tonight, but you all know what to do!

Welcome to bunker talk!

Carrier Group In Recent UFO Encounters Had New Air Defense Tech Like Nimitz In 2004 IncidentBy Joseph Trevithick and Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
Is The U.S. Navy Missing The Boat By Not Including The Type 26 In Its Frigate Competition?By Joseph Trevithick Posted in The War Zone
Multiple F/A-18 Pilots Disclose Recent UFOs Encounters, New Radar Tech Key In DetectionBy Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
Dive Into These Incredible New Images Of Navy SEALs Operating UnderwaterBy Joseph Trevithick Posted in The War Zone
No, This Bizarre Installation Near Area 51 Is Not A Secret Military BaseBy Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone

This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.

Discuss!

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ