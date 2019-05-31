Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week
We can talk about strange aerial encounters, the competitors in the Navy's frigate tender, geopolitics, underground bases—you know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowayMay 31, 2019
This week was a wild one. We had some awesome discussion threads that came along with it. So much still to talk about. I have to keep this short tonight, but you all know what to do!
Welcome to bunker talk!
Carrier Group In Recent UFO Encounters Had New Air Defense Tech Like Nimitz In 2004 IncidentBy Joseph Trevithick and Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
Is The U.S. Navy Missing The Boat By Not Including The Type 26 In Its Frigate Competition?By Joseph Trevithick Posted in The War Zone
Multiple F/A-18 Pilots Disclose Recent UFOs Encounters, New Radar Tech Key In DetectionBy Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
Dive Into These Incredible New Images Of Navy SEALs Operating UnderwaterBy Joseph Trevithick Posted in The War Zone
No, This Bizarre Installation Near Area 51 Is Not A Secret Military BaseBy Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
Don't forget to sign upYour Email Address
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDCarrier Group In Recent UFO Encounters Had New Air Defense Tech Like Nimitz In 2004 IncidentThese incidents came a decade after UFOs appeared near a carrier group conducting large scale drills with an earlier version of this same capability.READ NOW
- RELATEDIs The U.S. Navy Missing The Boat By Not Including The Type 26 In Its Frigate Competition?The Navy wants to focus on designs that are already in service, but the under construction Type 26 design represents a unique opportunity.READ NOW
- RELATEDMultiple F/A-18 Pilots Disclose Recent UFOs Encounters, New Radar Tech Key In DetectionA major upgrade in fighter jet radar tech seems to have been key in detecting and tracking bizarre objects flying in military training airspace.READ NOW
- RELATEDDive Into These Incredible New Images Of Navy SEALs Operating UnderwaterIt's unusual to get such high-quality official shots of the Navy's elite special operators plying their deadly trade beneath the waves.READ NOW
- RELATEDNo, This Bizarre Installation Near Area 51 Is Not A Secret Military BaseIt may not be hiding aliens or flying saucers, but the extremely unique project is highly intriguing and culturally relevant in its own right.READ NOW