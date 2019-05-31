Stratolaunch Reportedly Shuts Down Leaving World's Largest Plane With An Uncertain Future

If it looks like Stratolaunch's concept, centered around the Roc, can deliver competitive pricing along with greater flexibility, this might point to a future for the company's physical assets and intellectual property, all of which will reportedly now be up for sale. Much of the Roc's initial development costs are paid for and the aircraft has already flown, though we don't know how much more it needs to get to a launch.

As noted, Northrop Grumman, a major contractor to the U.S. government, might have an interest in acquiring the remnants of Paul Allen's ambitious space project for its own use. Other space launch firms, including Virgin Orbit, might have an interest in picking up where Stratolaunch left off, as well. Some have wondered whether it might be possible to covert the Roc to other uses, including as a carrier for modular cargo pods.

The U.S. military or another government entity could seek to buy the plane and design rights to the rest of Stratolaunch's developments and continue that work internally, too. The United States, in particular, has a long-standing interest in aerial space launch concepts, which you can read about more here and here.

We will have to wait and see what happens next, but it would be a sad end to Paul Allen's space dreams if the Roc were to end up grounded for good.

