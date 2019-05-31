Need A 50mm Cannon For Your Bradley Fighting Vehicle Replacement Design? Just Ask The Army

The gun the Army developed as part of this Extended Area Protection and Survivability program, or EAPS , featured a longer receiver to accommodate longer, guided projectiles with programmable warheads. The service eventually shelved the EAPS effort and its gun.

In addition, starting around 2010, the Army explored the possibility of using a 50mm variant of the Bushmaster III to shoot down small unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as artillery shells and rockets. To this day, the service continues to employ a ground-based version of the Navy's Phalanx Close-in Weapon System (CIWS) named Centurian, which features a 20mm Vulcan cannon, in this role.

Though the XM913 leverages experience from the EAPS program, it is more closely related to the original 35/50mm Bushmaster III and uses the same sized ammunition as the initial design, Northrop Grumman confirmed to The War Zone in an Email. The company delivered the first example of this improved cannon to the Army in 2018.

The service also evaluated an advanced 40mm design from BAE Systems, which you can read about more here, last year, but appears to have decided not to pursue that option. Companies vying from the Bradley replacement contract can reportedly opt to use a smaller 30mm gun if they design cannot accommodate a 50mm weapon.

The Army is already in the process of adding the 30mm XM813, a variant of the smaller Bushmaster II, onto some of its Stryker wheeled armored vehicles. In December 2017, the first examples of these variants, known as the Stryker Dragoon, which was an interim design, arrived in Europe. On May 23, 2019, the service announced that it had awarded contracts to five companies to develop an improved turret design based on its experience with those vehicles. A week later, it emerged that Senators working on crafting the U.S. defense budget for the upcoming 2020 Fiscal Year had proposed almost tripling the funding for modifying Army Strykers to carry the 30mm guns.