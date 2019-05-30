Spread Your Mighty Wings In This Rad T-Shirt That Features The Real Stars Of Top Gun
Show the world how dangerous you really are by grabbing one of these shirts and a couple more for your wingmen.
After a hugely successful first installment of our new partnership with the mad T-shirt designers over at Blipshift.com, our second limited offering captures the spirit of one of the most iconic scenes in action movie history. It was over three decades ago that Maverick roared down a road (it was actually a taxiway) parallel to the main runway at Naval Air Station Miramar, aka Fightertown U.S.A., at sunset. The scene set up Pete Mitchell's grand arrival at the Navy Fighter Weapons School, better known as Topgun and showcased the two vehicular stars of the film—the Grumman F-14A Tomcat and the Kawasaki GPZ900R Ninja.
Now a wearable tribute to this blending of two-wheel and wing-borne speed and excitement can be yours.
As always, these shirts are a very limited run and the ability to order them will cease at the end of the weekend. So beat father time to the hard-deck and take a shot at showing the world just how dangerous you really are by ordering one of these beauties for yourself and maybe even for a couple for your wingmen.
You can do so by clicking over to the Blipshift listing here.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
