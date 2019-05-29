Latest Video Of Iran's Bond Villain-Like Ballistic Missile Lairs Shows Key New Detail

The video goes on to show a number of missile components appearing to belong to the Qiam-1 short-range ballistic missile system in storage and being assembled for deployment from one of the base's underground launch rooms. The Qiam-1 has a range of around 400 miles.

We get to see a closeup of the missile launching through the thick concrete aperture in the launch room's roof from the outside. A screengrab from this section clearly shows the launch room illuminated as the booster is fired. In the past, there were some questions as to the authenticity of the launch portions of the videos, which were often shot at long distances. The missile then climbs away through the hole and past steep terrain. By placing the fissures on a sloped mountain, it would presumably make them harder to strike directly.