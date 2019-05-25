The Flyover For South Africa's Presidential Inauguration Was Absolutely Bonkers
The A340s doing a very low-altitude break over the airport was even more impressive!
South Africa is swearing in their new President and with the festivities came one of the most incredible flyovers we have seen for a long time. The event was held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the heart of Pretoria and was part of a slew of festivities to welcome Cyril Ramaphosa into office.
The flyover consisted of a pair of South African Airways Airbus A340-600s flanked by the South African Air Force's Silver Falcons display team in their Pilatus PC-7 Mk.IIs.
What made it so spectacular was just how low it was and the fact that the two giant A340s were in such tight trailing formation. You can see video from the cockpit of the rear Airbus as the pilots form up below:
The low-altitude break over the airport was even more impressive:
They really did an amazing job pulling this off. What a way to start your term in office!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
