Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week
We can talk secret Little Bird choppers, new B-21 hangar facilities, geopolitics, saying goodbye to Fat Albert—you know, no big whoop.
This week was a bit quieter than the one before it, which allowed us to get to some historic pieces that have been on the back burner for some time. Still, we got the news that the Blue Angels' famed Fat Albert C-130 had been sent to its final resting place. We also learned of the Zumwalt class destroyer fleet's new experimental organizational structure. There were also some fresh indications that the B-21 Raider is indeed set to arrive at Edwards AFB fairly soon. A USMC Harrier crashed, as well. It was the fourth total loss of a U.S. military aircraft in May alone. And there was much more.
Regardless, there was a ton of stuff we just couldn't get to, but it's not too late!
Welcome to Bunker Talk.
This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.
We can talk about about this little cameo appearance of chaff off the SoCal coast right in the military's giant missile range complex. And yes, we did the math, the heart of the jetstream was right over that location where the chaff was released and it was hauling at just the right speed to grab the material and move it out of view in less than an hour:
Then there is these guys' makeshift ATGM perch:
This MD add from way back sure seems to have been written by someone with a crystal ball:
Or we can just sit in awe of this sick F-15 shot:
USS Midway's air wing in the early 1980s was pretty damn cool as well:
Finally, how cool would have it been to see the Thunderbirds practicing in fleet colored F-4s alongside their show jets?
Our own @aerialimaging just shot this incredible video to me. It gives us a far better view of the four-ship MC-130J flight through Mach Loop that we reported on in detail this week. Enjoy!:
The Bunker doors are swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDB-52s Would Have Nuked Their Way Through Soviet Air Defenses With These MissilesThe AGM-69 Short Range Attack Missile was a vital, but seldom discussed part of America's airborne deterrent during the last half of the Cold War.READ NOW
- RELATEDThese Secret Helicopters Were Flown By A Shadowy Unit During The Battle of MogadishuFew photographs exist of these unique helicopters, but all evidence points to them belonging to the Army's highly secretive Flight Concepts Division.READ NOW
- RELATEDNew Hangars Constructed At Edwards AFB Ahead Of B-21 Raider's ArrivalA big burst of construction has taken place since the New Year at Edwards AFB's South Base facility where the B-21 is slated to begin testing soon.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Blue Angels Have Retired Their Beloved Fat Albert C-130 Without A ReplacementThe Navy has yet to field a replacement airlifter for the team, so it will have to rely on the fleet and charters for its airborne logistics needs.READ NOW
- RELATEDNavy's Stealth Destroyers Now Part Of Experimental Squadron Alongside Drone ShipsThe Navy has struggled to find a place for the tiny fleet of just three Zumwalt class ships, but this change could also lead to the class's demise.READ NOW