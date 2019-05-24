U.S. Military Is Sending Fighter Jets, Recon Aircraft, Engineers, and More To The Middle East

The timing of the Pentagon's new deployment announcement itself is curious, given that Shanahan himself seemed to downplay the immediacy of any potential threats just days ago. "I think our steps were very prudent and we've put on hold the potential for attacks on Americans and that's what's extremely important," he told reporters after a closed-door meeting on the issue with lawmakers on May 21, 2019.

"I'd say we're in a period where the threat remains high and our job is to make sure that there is no miscalculation by the Iranians," he continued, without offering any new information about the reported threats. "I just hope Iran is listening. We're in the region to address many things, but it's not to go to war with Iran."

For their part, the Iranians also insist they are not looking for a war with the United States, but will also defend themselves if necessary, raising concerns about the potential risk that either side could misinterpret additional military moves into or within the region as potential threats. It remains to be seen how the regime in Tehran will respond to the new American force posture.

On May 24, 2019, two Democrat Senators, Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Chris Murphy of Connecticut, the former of whom is the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters that Trump Administration was also now looking to use the supposed threats from Iran to invoke an emergency clause in the Arms Export Control Act to expedite arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other countries without Congressional approval.

A number of deals to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been on hold in the Senate over concerns about how the countries are prosecuting their controversial conflict against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, as well as over Saudi Arabia's brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. There were also reports that the Trump Administration could seek to use this same authority to speed up arms sales to Jordan and Thailand, as well, but it is unclear what the exact justification for using the emergency provisions of the AECA would actually be and whether these latter two cases would have any relations to the current situation regarding Iran.

