Taiwan's Next Batch Of Stealthy Catamarans Will Have Serious Mine-Laying Capabilities

Taiwan says it has started construction of a trio of stealthy missile corvettes with what appear to be racks for naval mines on the stern, as well as four dedicated minelayers. Naval mining could be an extremely important tool against China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy, especially in the narrow confines of the Taiwan Strait, during any future crisis. The Taiwanese announcement comes amid a recent spike in tensions with authorities on the mainland, who continue to warn they could invade the island if it seeks to declare independence. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing Wen revealed the new details about the country’s naval shipbuilding efforts during a visit to one of Lung Teh Shipbuilding's shipyard on May 24, 2019. The country’s Navy is set to receive the three Min Chiang-class corvettes in 2025. The first of the four of the Gan Chiang-class minelayers is supposed to have arrived four years before then.

The Min Chiang-class is a revision of the earlier Tou Chiang-class. Both are named after upper tributaries of the Yangtze River on the mainland. Lung Teh delivered the first Tou Chiang, effectively a prototype, in 2014.

In May 2018, Taiwanese Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa had announced that Taiwan would get a total of eight Tou Chiangs by 2025, three of which would be focused on the air defense role, while the other five would be optimized for anti-surface warfare. It is unclear if this is still the plan, given that Tsai only spoke of the construction of the first three ships. In addition, the design Lung Teh showed off at the event does not appear to have an emphasis on air defense. Based on the available concept art, the Min Chiangs will retain the core of the Tou Chiang’s catamaran design and stealthy superstructure. The ships will also still have anti-ship missile launchers in the central superstructure, a 76mm rapid-fire gun in a turret on the bow, and a Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) toward the stern.

Kyodo via AP The Tou Chiang.

But the revised configuration ship replaces the rear helicopter pad on the original corvette with what appear to be four racks to send naval mines rolling off the back of the ship. Depending on the exact nature of the system, it might be possible to readily fit these rack onto the flight deck of the existing Tou Chiang and other future configurations based on that design. At present, the Taiwanese Navy has no dedicated mine-laying ships. Various vessels, including its larger amphibious landing craft, do have a secondary mine-laying role. Existing mine options include bottom-lying mines, which are better suited to shallow water areas, and so-called Encapsulated Torpedo, or CAPTOR, types. The latter is, as the name implies, a torpedo inside a self-contained launch tube that has various sensors to detect ship or submarine passing by, after which it would release the weapon. You can read more about both of these general classes of mines here. Taiwan's government-operated National Chung Shan Institute for Science and Technology is also working on new shallow- and deep-water mines, which it hopes to have ready for service by 2021, which would coincide with the arrival of the first of the smaller Gan Chiang minelayers. There are also plans for some form of new "self-propelled" mine, which could be an improved CAPTOR type.

玄史生 via Wikimedia An existing Taiwanese No.1 Wan Xiang CAPTOR mine.

The previously announced air defense configuration was supposed to take this space and install a four-cell vertical launch system array. Each cell would contain quad-packed Tien Chien IIN, or Sky Sword IIN, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, for a total of 16 missiles, according to the earlier reports. It is possible that the artwork is actually of the anti-surface warfare variant, but the only details about that configuration in the past were that it would be able to carry 16 Hsiung Feng II or III – Brave Wind II and III – anti-ship missiles. There was no mention of mines in either case.

玄史生 via Wikimedia A Hsiung Feng III supersonic anti-ship missile.