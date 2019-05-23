The Blue Angels Have Retired Their "Fat Albert" C-130 Without A Replacement

The Navy Flight Demonstration Team's beloved C-130T cargo plane (BuNo 164763), better known by its Fat Albert nickname, has taken to the skies for the last time. The iconic blue, white, and gold Hercules transport was flown from the Blue Angels' home base at NAS Pensacola in Florida to Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth in Texas where it will spend the rest of its life as a ground training aid. Since this particular airframe took over the role of Fat Albert in 2002, it has flown over 30,000 hours in support of the Blue Angels mission and performed in front of millions of people at air show locations all over the world. It was also the last Navy or Marine C-130s to execute a jet-assisted takeoff—a highlight of the Blue Angels' shows up until 2009 when surplus JATO bottle stocks finally ran out.

The Navy, which also manages the Marine Corps' aircraft fleet, has no replacement for the aircraft at this time. The service was officially set to purchase a single second-hand C-130J from the Royal Air Force to replace Fat Albert, but the deal still hasn't been finalized. This means that the team will have to rely on external military transports for all their movements, in addition to chartered aircraft. It will be interesting to see how the team, which has a ridiculously demanding schedule, handles this arrangement. In the past, a fleet C-130T was loaned to the Blue Angels when Fat Albert was receiving deep maintenance. These aircraft, which wore the standard gray paint scheme, were commonly referred to as 'Ernie.' But at this time, even this doesn't sound like it's going to happen.

USN