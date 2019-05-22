Video Of Pilot Ejecting From F-16 Just Before Crash In California Surfaces

The jet itself is still sitting in the warehouse that it crashed into. Its removal could come any day, but doing so will be tricky. Its live armament was already removed from the area and disposed of by via a controlled detonation.

13 individuals in total, including the pilot of the F-16, were taken to the hospital following the crash. Thankfully, none of the injuries were life-threatening. Another six law enforcement officers were treated for exposure to the aircraft's debris following the crash. F-16s carry highly volatile and toxic hydrazine as backup generator fuel, not to mention jet fuel and, and in this case, air-to-air weaponry packed with high-explosives. Even parts of the aircraft themselves that have caught fire can be very dangerous to people not wearing protective gear.