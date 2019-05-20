Marine AV-8B Harrier Crashed In North Carolina, Fourth U.S. Military Aircraft Loss In May
2018 was a terrible year for U.S. military aviation mishaps, but 2019 is now looking quite grim, as well.
A USMC AV-8B Harrier went down in Craven County, North Carolina around 6:15pm local time on Monday, May 20th, 2019. The pilot is said to have ejected from the stricken jet and survived.
The jet belonged to 2nd Marine Air Wing based out of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in the state. Details about the incident and the conditions on the ground where the Harrier went down—roughly 20 miles from MCAS Cheery Point—remain very limited, but it comes as part of a new spate of U.S. tactical aircraft crashes that have occurred in recent weeks. These have included the loss of a T-6, a T-45, and an F-16 that careened into a warehouse in California.
This latest group of major mishaps follows a terrible year marked by numerous U.S. military aircraft crashes in 2018, including the loss of another USMC Harrier in Djibouti just over a year ago.
We will update this post as more information comes available.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
