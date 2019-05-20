Iran Rebuffs Trump's Threat To 'Officially End' Them Amid Rocket Attack and U.S. Navy Exercises

The potential for increased attacks on the Green Zone from Iranian-linked Iraq militias was reportedly the reason why U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rushed to Iraq on May 7, 2019, according to Reuters , citing unnamed Iraqi officials. Just over a week later, the State Department ordered all non-essential personnel to leave the country, citing the increased threat from Iran and its proxies.

Most recently, three mortar bombs rocked the Green Zone in September 2018 and the U.S. government also blamed that attack, which also caused no casualties, on Iranian-backed militias. Still, in December 2018 , Iraqi authorities judged that the security situation had improved to the point where the Green Zone could become open to the public again for the first time in 15 years.

It remains unclear whether or not the rocket strike on the Green Zone itself was actually part of any larger coordinated effort on the part of Iran or its proxies, or is just business as usual. The heavily fortified area within Baghdad was subjected to repeated rocket and other attacks throughout the U.S.-led occupation of Iraq, which officially ended in 2011, but has been the target of sporadic indirect weapons fire since then, as well.

Both Iran and the United States continue to insist publicly that they are not seeking war with each other. But there is are still concerns about the increasing risks of miscalculations and misinterpretations of certain military movements and other activities.

"We take this incident very seriously," a State Department official told Reuters. "We will hold Iran responsible if any such attacks are conducted by its proxy militia forces or elements of such forces, and will respond to Iran accordingly."

But a single rocket landing in the Green Zone almost a week later does not seem to match U.S. government claims that the threats were both "imminent" and aimed at causing "mass casualties." As time goes on, without any major surge in attacks on American interests, or those of its allies, the assertion that there is an immediate increased risk of Iranian or Iranian-supported attacks can only become more questionable.

As always, this is not to say that Iran hasn't targeted U.S. military personnel or other American nationals over the years or that it doesn't present real threats to American allies in the Middle East. But there continues to be an equally real debate over whether the recent intelligence the U.S. government received two weeks ago indicates an actual increased threat warranting responses that could provoke a serious conflict with Iran, intentionally or not.

There remains only limited information about the scope and nature of the purported threats. These reportedly included Iranian personnel loading unspecified missiles onto smaller fishing boats, known locally as dhows, though it remains unclear whether or not this indicated preparations for attacks using the cover of nominally civilian vessels or was part of some other activity. Iran has been actively engaged in the smuggling of such weapons to its proxies, particularly Houthi rebels in Yemen. The U.S. intelligence community has reportedly declassified an image of one of these boats, but has not yet released it to the public for unknown reasons.

The U.S. government has also blamed Iran or Iranian-backed groups for a still-murky attack on four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 13, 2019, but has yet to release evidence or any other information on how it arrived at this conclusion. On May 17, 2019, Reuters reported that the Norwegian Shipowners’ Mutual War Risks Insurance Association, also known by its Norwegian acronym DNK, had also determined that it was "highly likely" that Iran or its Houthi allies had been responsible for these attacks, which involved a mothership off-shore launching underwater drones. One of the damaged ships was the Norwegian-flagged M/V Andrea Victory, which is see in the video below with a hole in her rear hull.