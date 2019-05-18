Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week
We can talk about tensions in the Persian Gulf, reanimated B-52s, geopolitics, huge bunker busters—you know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowayMay 18, 2019
I have to keep it short and sweet this morning guys and sorry for the delay in opening the bunker up. We really cranked this week and covered a ton of ground. The Iran deal alone kept us on our toes as it rapidly developed over the last six days. But as always, some good material slipped through the cracks. Thankfully, it's not too late.
Welcome to Bunker Talk!
A B-52H Nicknamed "Wise Guy" Becomes The Second To Ever Come Back From The Bone YardBy Joseph Trevithick Posted in The War Zone
New Video Of B-2 Bomber Dropping Mother Of All Bunker Busters Sends Ominous MessageBy Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
We Talk Everything S-97 Raider And SB>1 Defiant With Sikorsky's Top Program OfficialsBy Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
Watch This Ultra Rare Cockpit Video Of An F-22 Raptor Blasting Through The SkiesBy Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
Allies Brush Off U.S. Warnings About Iran As Legislators Spar Over Threat Intel (Updated)By Joseph Trevithick Posted in The War Zone
This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.
The bunker is belatedly, but officially open!
